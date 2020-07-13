/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 AM
113 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Huntersville
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
21 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
Studio
$1,280
910 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1373 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
41 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
21 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
12658 Windyedge Road
12658 Windyedge Rd, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2450 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7716 Royal Park Lane
7716 Royal Park Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1239 sqft
7716 Royal Park Lane Available 08/01/20 3BR/2.5BA Home in Huntersville - Very well maintained 3BR/2.5BA home in Huntersville. Features hardwood floors, ceramic tile and carpet.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Tanners Creek
9749 Tidal Court
9749 Tidal Court, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2066 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11263 Bryton Pkwy
11263 Bryton Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1584 sqft
2 years young Huntersville Townhome with 3 Bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths and an Extra Large 2 car detached garage. Kitchen features gourmet island, pantry, granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, stainless appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7724 Autumnview Court
7724 Autumnview Court, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1538 sqft
Prestine, move in ready home in the quiet Henderson Park Subdivision in Huntersville! - This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Macaulay
15607 Chipping Drive
15607 Chipping Drive, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1987 sqft
Huntersville 4br/2.5bth in Very Desirable Macaulay Neighborhood - Very Desirable House in a Very Desirable Neighborhood; 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms within the Macaulay Neighborhood, Overlooking the Macaulay Park in Huntersville.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
9921 Holly Center Drive
9921 Holly Center Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,301
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium one bedroom/one bath apartment home. Located in Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
16312 Holly Crest Lane
16312 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1523 sqft
Available now! Spacious three bedroom, two bath, premium apartment home at Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
16311 Holly Crest Lane
16311 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,186
701 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium one bedroom/one bath apartment home. Located in Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Macaulay
9924 Holly Center Drive
9924 Holly Center Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1147 sqft
Premium two bedroom/two bath apartment home at Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Skybrook
14519 Sunset Walk Ln
14519 Sunset Walk Lane, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2310 sqft
Two-story home with formal living and dining rooms in Skybrook Community. Bright and open kitchen with updated backsplash and stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, & microwave. Enjoy your deck overlooking the large, fenced-in backyard.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Monteith Park
14225 Bankside Dr.
14225 Bankside Drive, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
***Note: This property is not furnished! This colonial style home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Huntersville
12577 Bryton Ridge Parkway
12577 Bryton Ridge Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1864 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom 2.5BTH Townhome Huntersville - BRAND NEW low-maintenance 3BD/2.5BTH townhome located in the highly desirable Huntersville area.
1 of 13
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
Tanners Creek
7267 April Mist Trail
7267 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Beautiful townhome in a great Huntersville location! This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1400 sq. ft. and a large back yard! This home features stylish tile that looks like hardwood floors throughout the main level.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Caldwell Station
17619 Trolley Crossing Way
17619 Trolley Crossing Way, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1024 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Caldwell Station - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home. Living room is open to kitchen. Eat in breakfast area. Dual master bedrooms upstairs, Storage building and patio. Conveniently located near the park area.
1 of 27
Last updated March 25 at 05:01am
1 Unit Available
Monteith Park
16527 Spruell Street
16527 Spruel Street, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1860 sqft
Lovely home in Monteith Park with Southern-style rocking chair porch off the master! Ready for immediate occupancy! Stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted. Fenced yard with back deck. 2 car detached garage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14903 Beatties Ford Rd
14903 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
988 sqft
14903 Beatties Ford Rd Available 08/10/20 Ranch home on Beatties Ford Rd on 1 acre lot with carport - Cute brick ranch home with carport and over 1 acre.
Similar Pages
Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntersville 3 BedroomsHuntersville Accessible ApartmentsHuntersville Apartments under $1,000Huntersville Apartments under $1,100
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with GarageHuntersville Apartments with GymHuntersville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntersville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC