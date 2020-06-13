114 Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC with balcony

"Now it's not a meaningless question / To ask if they've been and gone / I remember a talk about North / Carolina and a strange, strange pond / You see the sides were like glass / In the thick of a forest without a road / And if any man's ever made that land / Then I think it would've showed" - Fleetwood Mac

Still seeming like an unspoiled nook of America, with its rolling hills, deep blue skies and active farmland, Huntersville is the rare effortless combination of urban and rural. That doesn't mean you'll find electric guitarists busking for tips next to natural waterfalls, but it does mean manmade lakes and open pastures are melding in a unique experience that feels both homey and adventurous. Plus, they've got NASCAR. There's more than just a twinge of country style here, and residents do well by their customs and show courtesy and welcoming attitudes to all. While you may miss the fast pace of city life, it's never far away, and you'll never regret seeing those star-filled skies.

