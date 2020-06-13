114 Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC with balcony
Still seeming like an unspoiled nook of America, with its rolling hills, deep blue skies and active farmland, Huntersville is the rare effortless combination of urban and rural. That doesn't mean you'll find electric guitarists busking for tips next to natural waterfalls, but it does mean manmade lakes and open pastures are melding in a unique experience that feels both homey and adventurous. Plus, they've got NASCAR. There's more than just a twinge of country style here, and residents do well by their customs and show courtesy and welcoming attitudes to all. While you may miss the fast pace of city life, it's never far away, and you'll never regret seeing those star-filled skies.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Huntersville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.