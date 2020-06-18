All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:59 AM

1925 Chapel Brook Way

1925 Chapel Brook Way · (336) 355-6677
Location

1925 Chapel Brook Way, Greensboro, NC 27405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1925 Chapel Brook Way · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
**COMING SOON** 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage - Greensboro - Recently constructed 4 bedroom/2.5 bath house. Fully equipped kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and range/oven included. Kitchen has plenty of counter/cabinet space as well as a nice pantry. Master bedroom is conveniently located on the 1st floor and features a dual sink vanity. Other 3 bedrooms are upstairs along with an awesome loft. Other features include attached 2-car garage, paved drive, and neighborhood pool.

13 month lease available, security deposit & lease administration fees apply

Copy and paste the following link in your web browser for convenient scheduling:

Or call to schedule your showing @ 336-355-6688.

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

(RLNE5669145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Chapel Brook Way have any available units?
1925 Chapel Brook Way has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Chapel Brook Way have?
Some of 1925 Chapel Brook Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Chapel Brook Way currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Chapel Brook Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Chapel Brook Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 Chapel Brook Way is pet friendly.
Does 1925 Chapel Brook Way offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Chapel Brook Way does offer parking.
Does 1925 Chapel Brook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Chapel Brook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Chapel Brook Way have a pool?
Yes, 1925 Chapel Brook Way has a pool.
Does 1925 Chapel Brook Way have accessible units?
No, 1925 Chapel Brook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Chapel Brook Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 Chapel Brook Way has units with dishwashers.
