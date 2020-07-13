Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup cable included granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill car wash area concierge internet access playground tennis court

Welcome home to Park Place Apartments! Our welcoming community offers inviting two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring spacious living areas, generous storage space, washer/dryer connections, and your own private patio or balcony! The fully-equipped kitchens are complete with sleek black appliances. Select units have been recently renovated with an updated look!



Park Place Apartments has many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Residents can enjoy our sparkling swimming pool, large on-site dog park, and childrens playground. For your convenience, we also offer a car care center, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Park Place Apartments!