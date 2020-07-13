All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Park Place

2 Hiltin Pl · (336) 502-2216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC 27409

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38D · Avail. Aug 7

$755

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 20E · Avail. Aug 7

$755

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 04D · Avail. Sep 6

$755

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24B · Avail. Sep 13

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 26A · Avail. Sep 15

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 12A · Avail. Aug 8

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cable included
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car wash area
concierge
internet access
playground
tennis court
Welcome home to Park Place Apartments! Our welcoming community offers inviting two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring spacious living areas, generous storage space, washer/dryer connections, and your own private patio or balcony! The fully-equipped kitchens are complete with sleek black appliances. Select units have been recently renovated with an updated look!\n\nPark Place Apartments has many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Residents can enjoy our sparkling swimming pool, large on-site dog park, and childrens playground. For your convenience, we also offer a car care center, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Park Place Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 - 1st month's rent
Move-in Fees: $99 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for one; $500 for two
limit: 2
rent: $15 for one, $30 for two
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Park Place have any available units?
Park Place has 16 units available starting at $755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Place have?
Some of Park Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Place is pet friendly.
Does Park Place offer parking?
Yes, Park Place offers parking.
Does Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Place have a pool?
Yes, Park Place has a pool.
Does Park Place have accessible units?
Yes, Park Place has accessible units.
Does Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Place has units with dishwashers.

