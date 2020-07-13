66 Apartments for rent in Greensboro, NC with pool

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 01:38pm
10 Units Available
Timbercreek
1015 Glendale Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$576
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$696
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Timbercreek in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
16 Units Available
Brannon Park
3822 Mizell Rd, Greensboro, NC
Studio
$625
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$665
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
824 sqft
Live in a serene, picturesque community with the convenience of city living. Whatever your lifestyle, you will find yourself glad to call Brannon Park home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
8 Units Available
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 07:36am
27 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$828
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
22 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Drawbridge Creek
3520 Drawbridge Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$927
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$843
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1278 sqft
Ready-to-move-in apartment homes in Greensboro, near I-73. Unit features include custom cabinetry, black kitchen appliances and wood-style floors. Tennis court, volleyball court and trash valet located on site. Close to Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,036
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
29 Units Available
Encore North
3619 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore North in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Piedmont Place
5817 Garden Village Ct, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1199 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greensboro's premier boutique community - Piedmont Place Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
993 sqft
Near I-73 and many area amenities. On-site gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and business center. Available furnished. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Resort-style pool with a sundeck.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
The Village Lofts
309 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1450 sqft
Located close to Harris Teeter and other shopping destinations. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community has a business center, a clubhouse, a pool, a pool table and a gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Now! Pinecroft Place Apartments......
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Brandt Trace Farms
Lake Brandt Apartment Homes
2403 Lake Brandt Pl, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$673
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting on the waterfront and just minutes from the Marina Village Shopping Center and Chinatown, this community provides residents with controlled access, covered parking and a fitness center. Homes include plank flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Hawthorne at Oak Ridge
5855 Old Oak Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$728
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
917 sqft
Modern homes with extra storage and brushed nickel hardware. Community highlights include a sand volleyball court, picnic area, and coffee bar. Easy access to I-73 and Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
16 Units Available
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
999 sqft
This pet-friendly community is within walking distance of Harris Teeter and Starbucks. On-site bark park, walking trails, and a fitness center. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and storage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$944
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Natchez Trace
Woodland Park
3047 Pisgah Pl, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1027 sqft
Close to downtown Greensboro, with such community amenities as a swimming pool, a state-of-the-art business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Homes have walk-in closets, private patios and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Lawndale Homes
Yester Oaks
100 Yester Oaks Way, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$848
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1429 sqft
A wooded area of the city. A gated community featuring racquetball and tennis courts, a pool, playground and gym. Fireplaces available. Walk-in closets provided. Lots of storage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
14 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
5 Units Available
New Irving Park
Pointe at Irving Park
3100 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1014 sqft
Ideally located south of Lake Townsend and just moments north of Lake Jeanette, The Pointe at Irving Park in Greensboro is redefining luxury apartment living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
4 Units Available
Hewitt Area
The Arbors
1007 Pineland St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Arbors in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Legacy at Friendly Manor
5402 Friendly Manor Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$819
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1450 sqft
Fitness center, pool, multimedia theater and clubhouse with coffee bar. Apartment units have intrusion alarms, washer/dryer hookups, key fob access and bike storage. Near Friendly Road in Greensboro's popular Guilford College area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$874
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideal for commuters with a central location to I-40, I-73 and Route 68. Cyber caf̩, outdoor kitchen area, leash-free bark park, and car care center on site for residents to enjoy.

July 2020 Greensboro Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Greensboro Rent Report. Greensboro rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greensboro rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Greensboro rents increased moderately over the past month

Greensboro rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greensboro stand at $751 for a one-bedroom apartment and $887 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Greensboro's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Greensboro, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Greensboro rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Greensboro, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Greensboro is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greensboro's median two-bedroom rent of $887 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Greensboro's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greensboro than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greensboro.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

