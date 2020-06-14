12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Greensboro, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Laurel Park
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek
3311 Horse Pen Creek Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1300 sqft
Close to Noble Academy and Route 220. Open-plan apartments are fully furnished and include modern kitchen appliances. Coffee bar, pool, playground, courtyard and dog park all available to residents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
26 Units Available
The Village Lofts
309 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Harris Teeter and other shopping destinations. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community has a business center, a clubhouse, a pool, a pool table and a gym.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
10 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Irving Park
1 Unit Available
100 Sunset Circle #303
100 Sunset Circle, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
IRVING PARK condo - IRVING PARK condo..best view in Brookside at Irving Park. Top floor, end unit, water included, 2 bedroom-2 bath, unique built ins.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quaker Run
1 Unit Available
17 Cherine Way
17 Cherine Way, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3147 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 4 bedroom in Tanner Woods, NW GSO - FULLY FURNISHED..Beautiful Fully Furnished 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in TANNER WOODS - This fully furnished home is available for a short term lease. Minimum 3 months.
Results within 1 mile of Greensboro
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Millis and Main
4301 Millis Rd, Jamestown, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1340 sqft
One to three-bedroom apartments moments from the Jamestown Parkway. This pet-friendly community features a car washing station, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Units have luxury touches including wood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Greensboro
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
21 Units Available
Abbotts Creek
1000 Abbotts Creek Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1119 sqft
Close to I-40 and Highway 66. Stylish homes with modern kitchens, furniture, garbage disposals and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly community includes a volleyball court, coffee bar, dog park, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,231
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
15 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Results within 10 miles of Greensboro
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
21 Units Available
Hawthorne at Main
100 Madison Place Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Award-winning community with resort-style swimming pool, poolside gas grills and a 24-hour fitness center. Pristine apartments offer sunrooms and private decks. Convenient access to Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.

June 2020 Greensboro Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greensboro Rent Report. Greensboro rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greensboro rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Greensboro rents increased slightly over the past month

Greensboro rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greensboro stand at $749 for a one-bedroom apartment and $885 for a two-bedroom. Greensboro's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greensboro, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Greensboro rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Greensboro, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Greensboro is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greensboro's median two-bedroom rent of $885 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Greensboro.
    • While Greensboro's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greensboro than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greensboro.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

