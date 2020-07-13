112 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Greensboro, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Landon Creek
4495 Old Battleground Rd, Apt 1H, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1065 sqft
Your brand new home awaits you at Landon Creek Apartments, a premier location in the heart of Greensboro.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Lake Shore
Waterford Place
101 Shore Lake Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1477 sqft
Located in a serene area, these recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, gym, pool and playground. Smoke-free community with a putting green and dog park.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Hawthorne at Friendly
900 Hobbs Road, Greensboro, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1109 sqft
Experience luxury at a new level at Hawthorne at Friendly, a brand new luxury apartment community offering upscale studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with market-leading amenities, custom designer features, and walkability to
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
4 Units Available
Kirkwood
Kirkwood Place
2828 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1307 sqft
Greensboro's newest mixed-use upscale apartment homes and retail space. Offering distinct, luxurious residences focused on sophistication and opportuneness living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
2 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
5 Units Available
Laurel Park
Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek
3311 Horse Pen Creek Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Noble Academy and Route 220. Open-plan apartments are fully furnished and include modern kitchen appliances. Coffee bar, pool, playground, courtyard and dog park all available to residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Enclave at Deep River
4203 River Birch Loop, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$775
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed for comfort and convenience, these units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations. Amenities include dishwashers, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
1 Unit Available
Battlefield
Hamptons at Country Park
4515 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hamptons at Country Park is located in the desirable Northwest area of Greensboro, NC.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
1 Unit Available
Allerton Place Apartment Homes
3201 Allerton Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-40 and near shopping and dining locations. Updated amenities including a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and intrusion alarms. Onsite features including a playground, pool, fitness center, sports court, and golf course access.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Sedge Field
Hanover Terrace
3911 Marchester Way, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$759
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments just minutes from grocery stores, I-85 and I-73. Community has a pool and sundeck, and a fitness center. Apartments feature patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$851
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style apartment homes. Yoga studio and gym on site. Large one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to I-40/I-85.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Hope Valley
4009 Hope Valley Lane
4009 Hope Valley Lane, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Come check out this adorable 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom home located right off of Franklin Blvd.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3708-2A Cotswold Terrace
3708 Cotswold Ter, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1180 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Greensboro Condo Near Old Battleground Rd. - Comfortable, affordable condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Located near Old Battleground Rd. and I-840 for convenient commute to work or shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greentree
3403 shallowford dr
3403 Shallowford Drive, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
true three bedroom house - Property Id: 314479 an nice older property that is in a quite older neighborhood Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314479 Property Id 314479 (RLNE5910756)

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A
6702 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1034 sqft
6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON TO MAKE APPT. CLOSE TO AVAILABLE DATE LISTED! - COMING SOON TO LEASE/VIEW – Avail. Date at RENTrrc.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
926 Walker Avenue
926 Walker Avenue, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1881 sqft
COMING SOON - Rare 4 Bedroom Home in Historic College Hill! - UNDER RENOVATIONS! - Homes like 926 Walker Avenue don't become available often! This large, Victorian style home welcomes you with a large front porch and 2-story foyer.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brandt Trace Farms
4510 Brandt Ridge Drive
4510 Brandt Ridge Drive, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2231 sqft
Maintenance free beautiful two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is off Lake Brandt in NW area of Greensboro - Available for showing after 6/1/2020. *This is a 2 separated unit home with bottom unit currently occupied.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Malamute Ln.
109 Malamute Lane, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1290 sqft
3BR/2.5BA Townhome Convenient to Wendover Ave. - End unit in Bridford Downs! 3 bedrooms with main-level master and 2.5 bathrooms. Storage closet and patio in back. Appliances included are, refrigerator, range/oven, & dishwasher.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brice Street Area
1912 Walker Avenue
1912 Walker Avenue, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1367 sqft
1912 Walker Avenue Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON! Beautiful 3BR/2BA Bungalow Near UNCG - Beautiful, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow near UNCG. This vintage home offers beautiful trim and wood floors reflective of the era it was built.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
905-2C Hanahan Ct
905 Hanahan Ct, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1104 sqft
- Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 baths, with ample space, fireplace, central air, washer and dryer connections. in a great location (RLNE3849678)

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
817 Spring Garden Street
817 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1264 sqft
817 Spring Garden Street Available 07/29/20 COMING SOON TO MAKE APPT. CLOSE TO AVAILABLE DATE LISTED! - COMING SOON TO LEASE/VIEW! Do not apply until you have viewed in person. AVAILABLE DATE on our website RENTrrc.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
7 Hulme Court
7 Hulme Court, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
4323 sqft
Beautiful home in McNairy Point! Spacious 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom home w/3-car garage. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Main level master with incredible bathroom w/multiple vanities and tiled shower and tub area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5021 Bartholomews Lane
5021 Bartholomew's Lane, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1073 sqft
Maintenance free UPDATED 2 Master-Suite townhouse located off W. Wendover Ave Greensboro - Updated photos are coming. Showing starts after 7/6. This newly updated beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse off W. Wendover Ave Greensboro.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Holden Farms
2328 #L W. Vandalia Rd
2328 W Vandalia Rd, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
975 sqft
- (RLNE5845204)

Welcome to the July 2020 Greensboro Rent Report. Greensboro rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greensboro rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Greensboro rents increased moderately over the past month

Greensboro rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greensboro stand at $751 for a one-bedroom apartment and $887 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Greensboro's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Greensboro, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Greensboro rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Greensboro, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Greensboro is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greensboro's median two-bedroom rent of $887 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Greensboro's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greensboro than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greensboro.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

