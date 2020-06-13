Apartment List
129 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greensboro, NC

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lawndale Homes
12 Units Available
Yester Oaks
100 Yester Oaks Way, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,038
1429 sqft
A wooded area of the city. A gated community featuring racquetball and tennis courts, a pool, playground and gym. Fireplaces available. Walk-in closets provided. Lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Drawbridge Creek
3520 Drawbridge Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1278 sqft
Ready-to-move-in apartment homes in Greensboro, near I-73. Unit features include custom cabinetry, black kitchen appliances and wood-style floors. Tennis court, volleyball court and trash valet located on site. Close to Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brandt Trace Farms
12 Units Available
Lake Brandt Apartment Homes
2403 Lake Brandt Pl, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1356 sqft
Sitting on the waterfront and just minutes from the Marina Village Shopping Center and Chinatown, this community provides residents with controlled access, covered parking and a fitness center. Homes include plank flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$989
1178 sqft
Garden-style apartment homes. Yoga studio and gym on site. Large one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to I-40/I-85.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
11 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1434 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
16 Units Available
Legacy at Friendly Manor
5402 Friendly Manor Dr, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1450 sqft
Fitness center, pool, multimedia theater and clubhouse with coffee bar. Apartment units have intrusion alarms, washer/dryer hookups, key fob access and bike storage. Near Friendly Road in Greensboro's popular Guilford College area.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Hawthorne at Friendly
900 Hobbs Road, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1424 sqft
Experience luxury at a new level at Hawthorne at Friendly, a brand new luxury apartment community offering upscale studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with market-leading amenities, custom designer features, and walkability to
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
17 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Shore
9 Units Available
Waterford Place
101 Shore Lake Dr, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1477 sqft
Located in a serene area, these recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, gym, pool and playground. Smoke-free community with a putting green and dog park.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1011 Quinlan Drive
1011 Quinlan Drive, Greensboro, NC
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2810 4 Seasons Boulevard
2810 Four Seasons Boulevard, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
The home is brand new! We have recently acquired this stunning 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home that sits just over 1,600sf.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Lindley Park
1 Unit Available
916 South Lindell Road
916 South Lindell Road, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
Duplex – Off Spring Garden Street. Must See! Like New & Great Value. Three Bedrooms and One Bathroom. Kitchen has: Stove and Refrigerator Washer & Dryer Hook-ups. Central Heat & Air - Gas Heat.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
The Pines
1 Unit Available
16 Loney Circle
16 Loney Circle, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1275 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6108 Boxelder Cove
6108 Boxelder Cove, Greensboro, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
802 Stockport Way
802 Stockport Way, Greensboro, NC
Now Available! Located in an well established subdivision sits this spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in McLeansville.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5207 Highland Oak Court
5207 Highland Oak Court, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2048 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5610 Waterpoint Drive
5610 Waterpoint Drive, Greensboro, NC
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
New Irving Park
1 Unit Available
25 Finley Ridge Way
25 Finley Ridge Way, Greensboro, NC
Hard to find beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome w /2 car garage in convenient location! Tenant moving end of July. Will be available for rent 8/1/20.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4339 Carlys Way
4339 Carly's Way, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1360 sqft
Very Nice Townhome In Greensboro NC - Very nice townhome in Greensboro NC. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. 1 1/2 story end unit. Back storage and patio. Cute front porch. Neighborhood pool. Close to highways, dining and shopping.

June 2020 Greensboro Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greensboro Rent Report. Greensboro rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greensboro rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Greensboro Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greensboro Rent Report. Greensboro rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greensboro rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Greensboro rents increased slightly over the past month

Greensboro rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greensboro stand at $749 for a one-bedroom apartment and $885 for a two-bedroom. Greensboro's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greensboro, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Greensboro rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Greensboro, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Greensboro is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greensboro's median two-bedroom rent of $885 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Greensboro.
    • While Greensboro's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greensboro than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greensboro.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

