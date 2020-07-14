All apartments in Greensboro
Find more places like Stonesthrow Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensboro, NC
/
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Stonesthrow Apartment Homes

3501 Farmington Dr · (833) 497-4141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greensboro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3501 Farmington Dr, Greensboro, NC 27407

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3524H · Avail. Sep 27

$851

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1056 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonesthrow Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
yoga
cats allowed
parking
business center
hot tub
Live the Difference! For Location, Comfort and Convenience, Stonesthrow has it all. We are ideally located just minutes from I-40/I-85 and US 220, major employers, area universities as well as Four Seasons Mall which offers unlimited shopping, fine dining and entertainment possibilities. Your spacious apartment home combines all of the modern conveniences surrounded by lush wooded splendor. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom garden style apartment homes and townhomes in a variety of 12 uniquely designed floor plans with room to live. Our professional and caring team adds to an impressive list of amenities. Stonesthrow features an awesome Cardio Fitness Center, Cyber Cafe & Gourmet Coffee Bar, Swimming Pool with resort style deck (deepest pool in a Grensboro apartment community!), Playground Activity Area, Two lighted Tennis Courts, Pilates and Yoga room, and so much more! Additionally, Stonesthrow is the only gated community in the neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant; $50 per married couple
Deposit: $150-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $225 (first pet), $125 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonesthrow Apartment Homes have any available units?
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes has a unit available for $851 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonesthrow Apartment Homes have?
Some of Stonesthrow Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonesthrow Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonesthrow Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonesthrow Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Stonesthrow Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Stonesthrow Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Stonesthrow Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stonesthrow Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonesthrow Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Stonesthrow Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Stonesthrow Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Stonesthrow Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Stonesthrow Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonesthrow Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Stonesthrow Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl
Greensboro, NC 27409
Piedmont Place
5817 Garden Village Ct
Greensboro, NC 27410
Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek
3311 Horse Pen Creek Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
Landon Creek
4495 Old Battleground Rd, Apt 1H
Greensboro, NC 27410
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy
Greensboro, NC 27407
Timbercreek
1015 Glendale Dr
Greensboro, NC 27406
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd
Greensboro, NC 27407

Similar Pages

Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 Bedrooms
Greensboro Apartments with PoolGreensboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Greensboro Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Concord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity