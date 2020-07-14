Stonesthrow Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court yoga cats allowed parking business center hot tub

Live the Difference! For Location, Comfort and Convenience, Stonesthrow has it all. We are ideally located just minutes from I-40/I-85 and US 220, major employers, area universities as well as Four Seasons Mall which offers unlimited shopping, fine dining and entertainment possibilities. Your spacious apartment home combines all of the modern conveniences surrounded by lush wooded splendor. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom garden style apartment homes and townhomes in a variety of 12 uniquely designed floor plans with room to live. Our professional and caring team adds to an impressive list of amenities. Stonesthrow features an awesome Cardio Fitness Center, Cyber Cafe & Gourmet Coffee Bar, Swimming Pool with resort style deck (deepest pool in a Grensboro apartment community!), Playground Activity Area, Two lighted Tennis Courts, Pilates and Yoga room, and so much more! Additionally, Stonesthrow is the only gated community in the neighborhood!