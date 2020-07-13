13 Apartments under $700 for rent in Greensboro, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38pm
10 Units Available
Timbercreek
1015 Glendale Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$576
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$696
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Timbercreek in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
16 Units Available
Brannon Park
3822 Mizell Rd, Greensboro, NC
Studio
$625
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$665
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
824 sqft
Live in a serene, picturesque community with the convenience of city living. Whatever your lifestyle, you will find yourself glad to call Brannon Park home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
4 Units Available
Hewitt Area
The Arbors
1007 Pineland St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Arbors in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Brandt Trace Farms
Lake Brandt Apartment Homes
2403 Lake Brandt Pl, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$673
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting on the waterfront and just minutes from the Marina Village Shopping Center and Chinatown, this community provides residents with controlled access, covered parking and a fitness center. Homes include plank flooring and in-unit laundry.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2609-A E. Bessemer Avenue
2609 E Bessemer Ave, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$595
Two Bedroom Triplex on E. Bessemer - This unit features beautiful dark hardwood floors and soft neutral walls. The kitchen floor is vinyl and has room for a breakfast table. The hall bathroom has a tub and single vanity. Both bedrooms are spacious.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
College Hill
217 McIver Street
217 Mciver Street, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
FREE PARKING!! Water included. Off campus housing on campus across from the science building and 1 block from the School of Music. Spacious 1BR/1BA. 660 sq ft. Galley kitchen. Available mid-July.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2019 Anthony Court
2019 Anthony Court, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Completely Remodeled Two Bedroom House - - 2 bedroom - 1 bath - Hardwood flooring/tile - Eat in kitchen - Gas heat - Convenient to MLK and Pennsylvania No Pets Allowed (RLNE2833694)

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
800 Fifth Avenue
800 5th Avenue, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Two Bedroom Brick Duplex in Greensboro Historical District - --2 bedroom --1 bath --Stove --Refrigerator --Electric heat --Attic storage --Hardwood flooring --Convenient to downtown Greensboro (RLNE3834973)

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
O Henry Oaks
2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard
2819 N Ohenry Blvd, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard Available 08/01/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo, AVAILABLE NOW! Woodbridge Condominiums - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo, AVAILABLE NOW! - Located at Woodbridge Condominiums - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo.
Results within 5 miles of Greensboro

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
216 Friendly Avenue
216 Friendly Avenue, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
728 sqft
Cozy & Affordable 2BD/1BA In High Point! - This cozy 2BD/1BA is ready for you to make it home! Lots of natural sunlight. Updated counter-tops with a modern backsplash. Window cooling system stays with the property and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
505 S SCIENTIFIC STREET
505 South Scientific Street, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- 2 bedroom. 1 bath, kitchen, living room, w/d conn, gas heat. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5362692)
Results within 10 miles of Greensboro

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
215 MORGAN PLACE
215 Morgan Place, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$525
- 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE, LIVINGROOM, KITCHEN,W/D CONN, GAS HEAT, NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS (RLNE5555859)

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
223 Woodbury St
223 Woodbury Street, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
725 sqft
Nicely remodeled ranch with fenced yard - To schedule an appointment by phone, please call us at 336-870-0768 Don't miss out on this nice home. This 2 bedroom home has plenty of space and lots on natural light.

Greensboro rents increased moderately over the past month

Greensboro rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greensboro stand at $751 for a one-bedroom apartment and $887 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Greensboro's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Greensboro, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Greensboro rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Greensboro, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Greensboro is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greensboro's median two-bedroom rent of $887 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Greensboro's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greensboro than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greensboro.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

