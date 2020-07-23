/
/
guilford county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM
166 Apartments for rent in Guilford County, NC📍
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
40 Units Available
The Reserve at Greenwood
515 Carowill Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to the Reserve at Greenwood, a BRAND NEW apartment community offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
13 Units Available
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$924
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideal for commuters with a central location to I-40, I-73 and Route 68. Cyber caf̩, outdoor kitchen area, leash-free bark park, and car care center on site for residents to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Natchez Trace
Woodland Park
3047 Pisgah Pl, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1027 sqft
Close to downtown Greensboro, with such community amenities as a swimming pool, a state-of-the-art business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Homes have walk-in closets, private patios and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
26 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$826
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,093
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
8 Units Available
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$740
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
16 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
4 Units Available
New Irving Park
Pointe at Irving Park
3100 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
1014 sqft
Ideally located south of Lake Townsend and just moments north of Lake Jeanette, The Pointe at Irving Park in Greensboro is redefining luxury apartment living.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
5 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$772
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
3 Units Available
Kirkwood
Kirkwood Place
2828 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1307 sqft
Greensboro's newest mixed-use upscale apartment homes and retail space. Offering distinct, luxurious residences focused on sophistication and opportuneness living.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
5 Units Available
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Now! Pinecroft Place Apartments......
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Drawbridge Creek
3520 Drawbridge Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1278 sqft
Ready-to-move-in apartment homes in Greensboro, near I-73. Unit features include custom cabinetry, black kitchen appliances and wood-style floors. Tennis court, volleyball court and trash valet located on site. Close to Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Downtown Greensboro
Greenway at Stadium Park
451 N Eugene St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1114 sqft
You want an apartment that is as special as you are. You want luxury that rewards your hard work but also represents a great value.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Hawthorne at Friendly
900 Hobbs Road, Greensboro, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1109 sqft
Experience luxury at a new level at Hawthorne at Friendly, a brand new luxury apartment community offering upscale studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with market-leading amenities, custom designer features, and walkability to
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Hawthorne at Oak Ridge
5855 Old Oak Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$728
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
917 sqft
Modern homes with extra storage and brushed nickel hardware. Community highlights include a sand volleyball court, picnic area, and coffee bar. Easy access to I-73 and Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
993 sqft
Near I-73 and many area amenities. On-site gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and business center. Available furnished. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Resort-style pool with a sundeck.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$710
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style apartment homes. Yoga studio and gym on site. Large one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to I-40/I-85.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Laurel Park
Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek
3311 Horse Pen Creek Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$949
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Noble Academy and Route 220. Open-plan apartments are fully furnished and include modern kitchen appliances. Coffee bar, pool, playground, courtyard and dog park all available to residents.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
2 Units Available
Hewitt Area
The Arbors
1007 Pineland St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Arbors in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
14 Units Available
The Grove at Kernersville
1014 Grays Land Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Vibrant, amenity-rich community, a quick trip from Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Brand new apartments feature beautiful gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and large windows with plenty of natural light.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
4 Units Available
Battlefield
Hamptons at Country Park
4515 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$640
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
The Hamptons at Country Park is located in the desirable Northwest area of Greensboro, NC.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
14 Units Available
Brannon Park
3822 Mizell Rd, Greensboro, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
824 sqft
Live in a serene, picturesque community with the convenience of city living. Whatever your lifestyle, you will find yourself glad to call Brannon Park home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
26 Units Available
Encore North
3619 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore North in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
21 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,298
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Guilford County area include Guilford College, Catawba College, Forsyth Technical Community College, High Point University, and Meredith College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Cary have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCHolly Springs, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NCHillsborough, NCSouthern Pines, NCThomasville, NCJamestown, NCGraham, NC