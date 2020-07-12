102 Apartments for rent in Greensboro, NC with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greensboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Drawbridge Creek
3520 Drawbridge Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$927
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$843
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1278 sqft
Ready-to-move-in apartment homes in Greensboro, near I-73. Unit features include custom cabinetry, black kitchen appliances and wood-style floors. Tennis court, volleyball court and trash valet located on site. Close to Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,036
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Encore North
3619 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore North in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Piedmont Place
5817 Garden Village Ct, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1199 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greensboro's premier boutique community - Piedmont Place Apartments.
Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
993 sqft
Near I-73 and many area amenities. On-site gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and business center. Available furnished. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Resort-style pool with a sundeck.
The Village Lofts
309 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1450 sqft
Located close to Harris Teeter and other shopping destinations. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community has a business center, a clubhouse, a pool, a pool table and a gym.
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Now! Pinecroft Place Apartments......
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hawthorne at Oak Ridge
5855 Old Oak Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$728
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
917 sqft
Modern homes with extra storage and brushed nickel hardware. Community highlights include a sand volleyball court, picnic area, and coffee bar. Easy access to I-73 and Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
999 sqft
This pet-friendly community is within walking distance of Harris Teeter and Starbucks. On-site bark park, walking trails, and a fitness center. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and storage.
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$944
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Natchez Trace
Woodland Park
3047 Pisgah Pl, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1027 sqft
Close to downtown Greensboro, with such community amenities as a swimming pool, a state-of-the-art business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Homes have walk-in closets, private patios and wood-burning fireplaces.
Lawndale Homes
Yester Oaks
100 Yester Oaks Way, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$848
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1429 sqft
A wooded area of the city. A gated community featuring racquetball and tennis courts, a pool, playground and gym. Fireplaces available. Walk-in closets provided. Lots of storage.
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Timbercreek
1015 Glendale Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$576
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$696
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Timbercreek in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$828
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Hewitt Area
The Arbors
1007 Pineland St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Arbors in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Legacy at Friendly Manor
5402 Friendly Manor Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$819
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1450 sqft
Fitness center, pool, multimedia theater and clubhouse with coffee bar. Apartment units have intrusion alarms, washer/dryer hookups, key fob access and bike storage. Near Friendly Road in Greensboro's popular Guilford College area.
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$874
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideal for commuters with a central location to I-40, I-73 and Route 68. Cyber caf̩, outdoor kitchen area, leash-free bark park, and car care center on site for residents to enjoy.
Landon Creek
4495 Old Battleground Rd, Apt 1H, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1045 sqft
Your brand new home awaits you at Landon Creek Apartments, a premier location in the heart of Greensboro.
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Lake Shore
Waterford Place
101 Shore Lake Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1477 sqft
Located in a serene area, these recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, gym, pool and playground. Smoke-free community with a putting green and dog park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Greensboro, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greensboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

