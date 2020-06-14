AL
63 Apartments for rent in Greensboro, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Greensboro renters.
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Laurel Park
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek
3311 Horse Pen Creek Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1300 sqft
Close to Noble Academy and Route 220. Open-plan apartments are fully furnished and include modern kitchen appliances. Coffee bar, pool, playground, courtyard and dog park all available to residents.
Lake Shore
9 Units Available
Waterford Place
101 Shore Lake Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1477 sqft
Located in a serene area, these recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, gym, pool and playground. Smoke-free community with a putting green and dog park.
8 Units Available
Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
993 sqft
Near I-73 and many area amenities. On-site gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and business center. Available furnished. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Resort-style pool with a sundeck.
26 Units Available
The Village Lofts
309 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Harris Teeter and other shopping destinations. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community has a business center, a clubhouse, a pool, a pool table and a gym.
Kirkwood
3 Units Available
Kirkwood Place
2828 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1307 sqft
Greensboro's newest mixed-use upscale apartment homes and retail space. Offering distinct, luxurious residences focused on sophistication and opportuneness living.
9 Units Available
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Now! Pinecroft Place Apartments......
12 Units Available
Drawbridge Creek
3520 Drawbridge Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$913
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1278 sqft
Ready-to-move-in apartment homes in Greensboro, near I-73. Unit features include custom cabinetry, black kitchen appliances and wood-style floors. Tennis court, volleyball court and trash valet located on site. Close to Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Brandt Trace Farms
11 Units Available
Lake Brandt Apartment Homes
2403 Lake Brandt Pl, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$857
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1356 sqft
Sitting on the waterfront and just minutes from the Marina Village Shopping Center and Chinatown, this community provides residents with controlled access, covered parking and a fitness center. Homes include plank flooring and in-unit laundry.
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
8 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Battlefield
4 Units Available
Hamptons at Country Park
4515 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hamptons at Country Park is located in the desirable Northwest area of Greensboro, NC.
3 Units Available
Landon Creek
4495 Old Battleground Rd, Apt 1H, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1065 sqft
Your brand new home awaits you at Landon Creek Apartments, a premier location in the heart of Greensboro.
10 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
26 Units Available
Hawthorne at Friendly
900 Hobbs Road, Greensboro, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1109 sqft
Experience luxury at a new level at Hawthorne at Friendly, a brand new luxury apartment community offering upscale studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with market-leading amenities, custom designer features, and walkability to

College Hill
1 Unit Available
926 Walker Avenue
926 Walker Avenue, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1881 sqft
926 Walker Avenue Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON - Rare 4 Bedroom Home in Historic College Hill! - UNDER RENOVATIONS! - Homes like 926 Walker Avenue don't become available often! This large, Victorian style home welcomes you with a large front

Hope Valley
1 Unit Available
501 Franklin Blvd
501 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath house with bonus room available now! - 4 bedroom 2 bath house with bonus room available now! Beautiful hardwood floors through out.

Textile Dr. - Waugh St.
1 Unit Available
1006 Lombardy Street
1006 Lombardy Street, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1006 Lombardy Street Available 07/23/20 Affordable 3 BR, 2 BA House convenient to Wendover Ave & 29 - Currently not showing This home features beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms.

The Thicket
1 Unit Available
4312-A Edith Lane
4312 Edith Ln, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
938 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Condo Near Wendover Avenue - Comfortable, affordable condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Located near Wendover Ave and I-40 for convenient commute to work or shopping.

Lindley Park
1 Unit Available
313 S. Lindell Rd.
313 South Lindell Road, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1338 sqft
Cute Bungalow in Greensboro NC. - Cute Bungalow in Greensboro NC. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher included. Granite Counter tops. Wood floors. Owner will allow 1 dog under 20 lbs. $150 Non-refundable pet fee.

Spicewood
1 Unit Available
303 Greenbriar Rd
303 Greenbriar Road, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1775 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious home ready now - Do not miss out on the opportunity to live in this fantastic, newly renovated home. You will not be disappointed; this home has room for everyone.

Downtown Greensboro
1 Unit Available
360 S Elm St Apt 109
360 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
918 sqft
Downtown City Living Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of Greensboro - Available now. Beautiful + Roomy 10 ft ceilings 1BR/1BA condo in the heart of downtown Greensboro! Experience city living at it's best.

Garden Homes
1 Unit Available
2804 Rockwood Rd
2804 Rockwood Road, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1298 sqft
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 2804 Rockwood Road, Greensboro, NC 27408: 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, one level. Living room with hardwood floors. Galley kitchen with pass through to breakfast bar/breakfast area. Separate laundry room.

Brandt Trace Farms
1 Unit Available
4510 Brandt Ridge Drive
4510 Brandt Ridge Drive, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2231 sqft
Maintenance free beautiful two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is off Lake Brandt in NW area of Greensboro - Available for showing after 6/1/2020. *This is a 2 separated unit home with bottom unit currently occupied.
City Guide for Greensboro, NC

Greetings, one and all, and welcome to your virtual one-stop shop for your apartment hunting escapades! Greensboro, North Carolina, is both a lively college town and an old-fashioned, family-friendly Southern burg and boasts some of the Tar Heel State’s most affordable renting options. Sound like a good fit for you? Then stick with us, because we’ve got the answers to all your Greensboro-related questions …

Having trouble with Craigslist Greensboro? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Greensboro, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Greensboro renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

