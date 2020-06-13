AL
/
NC
/
greensboro
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

11 Cheap Apartments for rent in Greensboro, NC

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
8 Units Available
Timbercreek
1015 Glendale Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$576
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$696
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Timbercreek in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
21 Units Available
Brannon Park
3822 Mizell Rd, Greensboro, NC
Studio
$625
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$665
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
824 sqft
Live in a serene, picturesque community with the convenience of city living. Whatever your lifestyle, you will find yourself glad to call Brannon Park home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brice Street Area
1 Unit Available
1709 Sherwood Street B
1709 Sherwood Street, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$575
1 BR Duplex near UNCG, Lawn Service included - Don't miss out on this spacious 1 bedroom unit. With fresh paint and flooring, this unit is ready to welcome you home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
908 Pichard St
908 Pichard Street, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$595
Cute 1 bed/1 bath Duplex - (RLNE5840360)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview Homes
1 Unit Available
3923 Overland Hts Apt B
3923 Overland Heights, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
728 sqft
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3923-B Overland Heights, Greensboro, NC 27407: 2 bedroom, 1 bath two story townhome. Large living room area. Tile flooring throughout entire downstairs. Fresh paint throughout. Gas stove. New carpet upstairs.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Phillips Ave
1 Unit Available
1715 Boone Street
1715 Boone Street, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
700 sqft
OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, May 30th from 2 - 4. Nice little home in quiet neighborhood. Freshly painted, clean, and ready for you to move in. 2 bedrooms. 1 Bathroom. Living room. nice size kitchen. Large backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Greensboro

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Friendly Avenue
216 Friendly Avenue, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
728 sqft
Cozy & Affordable 2BD/1BA In High Point! - This cozy 2BD/1BA is ready for you to make it home! Lots of natural sunlight. Updated counter-tops with a modern backsplash. Window cooling system stays with the property and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
505 S SCIENTIFIC STREET
505 South Scientific Street, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- 2 bedroom. 1 bath, kitchen, living room, w/d conn, gas heat. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5362692)
Results within 10 miles of Greensboro

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1712 N Hamilton Street
1712 North Hamilton Street, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$625
Clean freshly painted 1/1 condo on 2nd level. Neigborhood pool and clubhouse visible from kitchen window. Washer and dryer in home. Walking distance to High Point University and Main Street.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
215 MORGAN PLACE
215 Morgan Place, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
- 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE, LIVINGROOM, KITCHEN,W/D CONN, GAS HEAT, NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS (RLNE5555859)

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
223 Woodbury St
223 Woodbury Street, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
725 sqft
Nicely remodeled ranch with fenced yard - To schedule an appointment by phone, please call us at 336-870-0768 Don't miss out on this nice home. This 2 bedroom home has plenty of space and lots on natural light.
Rent Report
Greensboro

June 2020 Greensboro Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greensboro Rent Report. Greensboro rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greensboro rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Greensboro rents increased slightly over the past month

Greensboro rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greensboro stand at $749 for a one-bedroom apartment and $885 for a two-bedroom. Greensboro's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greensboro, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Greensboro rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Greensboro, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Greensboro is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greensboro's median two-bedroom rent of $885 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Greensboro.
    • While Greensboro's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greensboro than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greensboro.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 BedroomsGreensboro 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreensboro 3 BedroomsGreensboro Accessible ApartmentsGreensboro Apartments under $700Greensboro Apartments under $800Greensboro Apartments with BalconyGreensboro Apartments with GarageGreensboro Apartments with GymGreensboro Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreensboro Apartments with ParkingGreensboro Apartments with PoolGreensboro Apartments with Washer-DryerGreensboro Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreensboro Furnished ApartmentsGreensboro Luxury PlacesGreensboro Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NCCarrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at GreensboroGreensboro CollegeCatawba CollegeForsyth Technical Community College