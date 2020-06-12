Apartment List
/
NC
/
greensboro
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM

83 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greensboro, NC

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
27 Units Available
Encore North
3619 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore North in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
Drawbridge Creek
3520 Drawbridge Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1112 sqft
Ready-to-move-in apartment homes in Greensboro, near I-73. Unit features include custom cabinetry, black kitchen appliances and wood-style floors. Tennis court, volleyball court and trash valet located on site. Close to Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Natchez Trace
11 Units Available
Woodland Park
3047 Pisgah Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$920
1027 sqft
Close to downtown Greensboro, with such community amenities as a swimming pool, a state-of-the-art business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Homes have walk-in closets, private patios and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Brandt Trace Farms
12 Units Available
Lake Brandt Apartment Homes
2403 Lake Brandt Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$915
996 sqft
Sitting on the waterfront and just minutes from the Marina Village Shopping Center and Chinatown, this community provides residents with controlled access, covered parking and a fitness center. Homes include plank flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
10 Units Available
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$845
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1213 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
22 Units Available
Brannon Park
3822 Mizell Rd, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$680
824 sqft
Live in a serene, picturesque community with the convenience of city living. Whatever your lifestyle, you will find yourself glad to call Brannon Park home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
8 Units Available
Timbercreek
1015 Glendale Dr, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$696
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Timbercreek in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1176 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at Oak Ridge
5855 Old Oak Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$873
917 sqft
Modern homes with extra storage and brushed nickel hardware. Community highlights include a sand volleyball court, picnic area, and coffee bar. Easy access to I-73 and Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$742
1027 sqft
Garden-style apartment homes. Yoga studio and gym on site. Large one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to I-40/I-85.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Legacy at Friendly Manor
5402 Friendly Manor Dr, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$918
1088 sqft
Fitness center, pool, multimedia theater and clubhouse with coffee bar. Apartment units have intrusion alarms, washer/dryer hookups, key fob access and bike storage. Near Friendly Road in Greensboro's popular Guilford College area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1095 sqft
Ideal for commuters with a central location to I-40, I-73 and Route 68. Cyber caf̩, outdoor kitchen area, leash-free bark park, and car care center on site for residents to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$837
985 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Lake Shore
9 Units Available
Waterford Place
101 Shore Lake Dr, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
Located in a serene area, these recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, gym, pool and playground. Smoke-free community with a putting green and dog park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Piedmont Place
5817 Garden Village Ct, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1199 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greensboro's premier boutique community - Piedmont Place Apartments.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
24 Units Available
The Village Lofts
309 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1147 sqft
Located close to Harris Teeter and other shopping destinations. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community has a business center, a clubhouse, a pool, a pool table and a gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Battlefield
4 Units Available
Hamptons at Country Park
4515 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$805
850 sqft
The Hamptons at Country Park is located in the desirable Northwest area of Greensboro, NC.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$940
993 sqft
Near I-73 and many area amenities. On-site gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and business center. Available furnished. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Resort-style pool with a sundeck.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
$
New Irving Park
11 Units Available
Pointe at Irving Park
3100 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$855
1014 sqft
Ideally located south of Lake Townsend and just moments north of Lake Jeanette, The Pointe at Irving Park in Greensboro is redefining luxury apartment living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
$
3 Units Available
Landon Creek
4495 Old Battleground Rd, Apt 1H, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1065 sqft
Your brand new home awaits you at Landon Creek Apartments, a premier location in the heart of Greensboro.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.

June 2020 Greensboro Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greensboro Rent Report. Greensboro rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greensboro rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Greensboro Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greensboro Rent Report. Greensboro rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greensboro rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Greensboro rents increased slightly over the past month

Greensboro rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greensboro stand at $749 for a one-bedroom apartment and $885 for a two-bedroom. Greensboro's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greensboro, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Greensboro rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Greensboro, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Greensboro is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greensboro's median two-bedroom rent of $885 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Greensboro.
    • While Greensboro's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greensboro than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greensboro.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 BedroomsGreensboro 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreensboro 3 BedroomsGreensboro Accessible ApartmentsGreensboro Apartments under $700
    Greensboro Apartments under $800Greensboro Apartments with BalconyGreensboro Apartments with GarageGreensboro Apartments with GymGreensboro Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreensboro Apartments with Parking
    Greensboro Apartments with PoolGreensboro Apartments with Washer-DryerGreensboro Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreensboro Furnished ApartmentsGreensboro Luxury PlacesGreensboro Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
    Concord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NC
    Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro
    Greensboro CollegeCatawba College
    Forsyth Technical Community College