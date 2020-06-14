Apartment List
65 Apartments for rent in Greensboro, NC with garage

Greensboro apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
18 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1434 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lake Shore
9 Units Available
Waterford Place
101 Shore Lake Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1477 sqft
Located in a serene area, these recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, gym, pool and playground. Smoke-free community with a putting green and dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
26 Units Available
The Village Lofts
309 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Harris Teeter and other shopping destinations. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community has a business center, a clubhouse, a pool, a pool table and a gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideal for commuters with a central location to I-40, I-73 and Route 68. Cyber caf̩, outdoor kitchen area, leash-free bark park, and car care center on site for residents to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$730
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$864
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Piedmont Place
5817 Garden Village Ct, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1199 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greensboro's premier boutique community - Piedmont Place Apartments.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
Hawthorne at Friendly
900 Hobbs Road, Greensboro, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1109 sqft
Experience luxury at a new level at Hawthorne at Friendly, a brand new luxury apartment community offering upscale studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with market-leading amenities, custom designer features, and walkability to
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
1 Unit Available
Enclave at Deep River
4203 River Birch Loop, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed for comfort and convenience, these units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations. Amenities include dishwashers, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and private patios and balconies.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
802 Stockport Way
802 Stockport Way, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2300 sqft
Now Available! Located in an well established subdivision sits this spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in McLeansville.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Greensboro
1 Unit Available
360 S Elm St Apt 109
360 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
918 sqft
Downtown City Living Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of Greensboro - Available now. Beautiful + Roomy 10 ft ceilings 1BR/1BA condo in the heart of downtown Greensboro! Experience city living at it's best.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brandt Trace Farms
1 Unit Available
4510 Brandt Ridge Drive
4510 Brandt Ridge Drive, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2231 sqft
Maintenance free beautiful two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is off Lake Brandt in NW area of Greensboro - Available for showing after 6/1/2020. *This is a 2 separated unit home with bottom unit currently occupied.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bellwood Village
1 Unit Available
4207 King Edward Ct.
4207 King Edward Court, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
4207 King Edward Ct. Available 07/18/20 NW Like New Home, Granite Counter-Tops, SS Appliances, Hardwoods, FP, Deck, Fenced & Garage! - NW Like New Two Story Home! Three Bedrooms, Two and Bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quaker Run
1 Unit Available
17 Cherine Way
17 Cherine Way, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3147 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 4 bedroom in Tanner Woods, NW GSO - FULLY FURNISHED..Beautiful Fully Furnished 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in TANNER WOODS - This fully furnished home is available for a short term lease. Minimum 3 months.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3948 Bluestem Dr
3948 Bluestem Drive, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1266 sqft
3 bedroom with garage in Reedy Fork! - Enjoy a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Reedy Fork Neighborhood! This home offers a spacious living room with gas fireplace, concrete patio with privacy fence and attached 2 car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5712 Oak Gate Drive
5712 Oakgate Drive, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
5712 Oak Gate Drive Available 08/08/20 NEWER EXECUTIVE HOME!! Granite Counter-Tops, SS Appliances, Beautiful High Tray Ceilings, Front and Back Porches, Double Car Garage!! - Executive, One-Story Home located in the Desirable Reedy Fork

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Irving Park
1 Unit Available
204 W. Newlyn Street
204 West Newlyn Street, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
204 W. Newlyn Street Available 06/17/20 COMING SOON! Irving Park Cottage 3BR/1.5BA w/1-car garage including lawncare - Super cute and updated 3BR/1.5 BA home in Irving Park just off Elmwood Dr. and Cornwallis Rd.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westerwood
1 Unit Available
404 North Mendenhall
404 North Mendenhall Street, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in Westerwood! - Virtual Tour Available - This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 baths home is located in downtown Greensboro, only minutes away from the Greensboro Grasshoppers Stadium and Center City Park.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
600 Bellemeade Street
600 Bellemeade Street, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
600 Bellemeade Street Available 07/23/20 Downtown 3BR Condo within walking distance to Grasshoppers Stadium - Currently not showing Enjoy urban living with ease of access to downtown.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
324 Robyn's Glen Circle
324 Robyns Glen Cir, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2 bedroom home NW schools - Immaculate 2 bedroom-2.5 baths located in a well maintained Robyn's Glen subdivision.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hamilton Lakes
1 Unit Available
5104 Ellenwood Dr
5104 Ellenwood Drive, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2390 sqft
Magnificently remodeled 4-bedroom in Greensboro - Take a look at this spacious 4-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home near Friendly Avenue in Greensboro. Traditional floor plan with formal living & dining rooms.
City Guide for Greensboro, NC

Greetings, one and all, and welcome to your virtual one-stop shop for your apartment hunting escapades! Greensboro, North Carolina, is both a lively college town and an old-fashioned, family-friendly Southern burg and boasts some of the Tar Heel State’s most affordable renting options. Sound like a good fit for you? Then stick with us, because we’ve got the answers to all your Greensboro-related questions …

Having trouble with Craigslist Greensboro? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

