43 Apartments for rent in Greensboro, NC with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$944
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
993 sqft
Near I-73 and many area amenities. On-site gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and business center. Available furnished. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Resort-style pool with a sundeck.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 05:15am
26 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$828
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
24 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$874
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideal for commuters with a central location to I-40, I-73 and Route 68. Cyber caf̩, outdoor kitchen area, leash-free bark park, and car care center on site for residents to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Lake Shore
Waterford Place
101 Shore Lake Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1477 sqft
Located in a serene area, these recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, gym, pool and playground. Smoke-free community with a putting green and dog park.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Hawthorne at Friendly
900 Hobbs Road, Greensboro, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1109 sqft
Experience luxury at a new level at Hawthorne at Friendly, a brand new luxury apartment community offering upscale studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with market-leading amenities, custom designer features, and walkability to
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Brandt Trace Farms
Lake Brandt Apartment Homes
2403 Lake Brandt Pl, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$837
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting on the waterfront and just minutes from the Marina Village Shopping Center and Chinatown, this community provides residents with controlled access, covered parking and a fitness center. Homes include plank flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$758
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
The Village Lofts
309 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1450 sqft
Located close to Harris Teeter and other shopping destinations. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community has a business center, a clubhouse, a pool, a pool table and a gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
1 Unit Available
Battlefield
Hamptons at Country Park
4515 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hamptons at Country Park is located in the desirable Northwest area of Greensboro, NC.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
2 Units Available
Allerton Place Apartment Homes
3201 Allerton Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-40 and near shopping and dining locations. Updated amenities including a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and intrusion alarms. Onsite features including a playground, pool, fitness center, sports court, and golf course access.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1806 W. Friendly Avenue
1806 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1806 W. Friendly Avenue Available 07/21/20 Cute 3BR convenient to Friendly Center and UNCG - Hardwood floors run through this cozy home. As you enter you are welcomed by a fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
College Hill
926 Walker Avenue
926 Walker Avenue, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1881 sqft
COMING SOON - Rare 4 Bedroom Home in Historic College Hill! - UNDER RENOVATIONS! - Homes like 926 Walker Avenue don't become available often! This large, Victorian style home welcomes you with a large front porch and 2-story foyer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
109 Malamute Ln.
109 Malamute Lane, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1290 sqft
3BR/2.5BA Townhome Convenient to Wendover Ave. - End unit in Bridford Downs! 3 bedrooms with main-level master and 2.5 bathrooms. Storage closet and patio in back. Appliances included are, refrigerator, range/oven, & dishwasher.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brice Street Area
1912 Walker Avenue
1912 Walker Avenue, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1367 sqft
1912 Walker Avenue Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON! Beautiful 3BR/2BA Bungalow Near UNCG - Beautiful, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow near UNCG. This vintage home offers beautiful trim and wood floors reflective of the era it was built.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Adams Farm
5 Cedar Knoll Court
5 Cedar Knoll Court, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
5 Cedar Knoll Court Available 07/21/20 3 BR Cedar Valley Townhome, on Adams Farm cul-de-sac - Beautiful layout ready to welcome you home in the highly desired area of Adams Farm.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4339 Carlys Way
4339 Carly's Way, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very Nice Townhome In Greensboro NC - Very nice townhome in Greensboro NC. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths PLUS a loft. 1 1/2 story end unit. Back storage and patio. Cute front porch. Neighborhood pool. Close to highways, dining and shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2927 Oaktop Circle
2927 Oaktop Circle, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
2nd floor condo near Bicentennial Greenway- Move-In Special! - **Move-In Special- Half off of your first month's rent** As you walk in you enter a spacious living room / dining room combo.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Greenhaven
2720 Randleman Road
2720 Randleman Road, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedroom 1 bath house available - 4 bedroom, 1 bath house available. Washer/dryer hooks. Hardwood floors throughout the property. Located off Randleman road. Contact us today for a showing. (RLNE5913984)

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Guilford Hills
2331 W. Cornwallis Dr.
2331 West Cornwallis Drive, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
946 sqft
2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon! Updated Mid-Town Bungalow in 27408 - Great location in the heart of Greensboro!.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6 Pickwick Place
6 Pickwick Place, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1248 sqft
Beautiful Town Home in Rachel's Keep! - To schedule your self guided tour, go to: www.RENTrrc.com! Awesome 2 Bed 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
668 Grasswren Way
668 Grasswren Way, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Robyns Glen townhome - Immaculate 2 bedroom-2.5 baths located in a well maintained Robyn's Glen subdivision.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Guilford Hills
2603 Hill N Dale Drive
2603 Hill-N-Dale Drive, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1711 sqft
27408 Mid -Town Greensboro Ranch - This house has everything you are looking for in a home. Large, open space, carpet, hardwoods, washer and dryer and all of the kitchen appliances. The den is lovely with lots of natural light and recess lighting.

July 2020 Greensboro Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Greensboro Rent Report. Greensboro rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greensboro rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Greensboro rents increased moderately over the past month

Greensboro rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greensboro stand at $751 for a one-bedroom apartment and $887 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Greensboro's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Greensboro, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Greensboro rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Greensboro, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Greensboro is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greensboro's median two-bedroom rent of $887 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Greensboro's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greensboro than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greensboro.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

