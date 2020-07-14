Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dog park guest parking online portal package receiving

Off the Beaten Path...Just around the Corner



Looking for quiet, but still want to be near everything? Look no further. Hanover Terrace in Greenboro, NC offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartments that are off the beaten path, but just around the corner. Grocery and other shopping is just minutes away and easy access to I-85 and I-73 means you can be anywhere in Greensboro quickly. Nearby, Hester Park, a Greensboro city park, offers fishing lakes, trails, sports fields, playgrounds and picnic sites..While at home, enjoy our refreshing swimming pool and sundeck for relaxing on a hot summer day. Our Fitness Center gives you flexibility to work out without leaving the community. Call for a tour today.