Amenities
Take a Virtual Tour Now
Off the Beaten Path...Just around the Corner
Looking for quiet, but still want to be near everything? Look no further. Hanover Terrace in Greenboro, NC offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartments that are off the beaten path, but just around the corner. Grocery and other shopping is just minutes away and easy access to I-85 and I-73 means you can be anywhere in Greensboro quickly. Nearby, Hester Park, a Greensboro city park, offers fishing lakes, trails, sports fields, playgrounds and picnic sites..While at home, enjoy our refreshing swimming pool and sundeck for relaxing on a hot summer day. Our Fitness Center gives you flexibility to work out without leaving the community. Call for a tour today.