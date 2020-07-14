All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Hanover Terrace

3911 Marchester Way · (336) 203-8614
Location

3911 Marchester Way, Greensboro, NC 27407
Sedge Field

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 900-3E · Avail. now

$759

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 904-2C · Avail. Aug 10

$759

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hanover Terrace.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dog park
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Take a Virtual Tour Now

Off the Beaten Path...Just around the Corner

Looking for quiet, but still want to be near everything? Look no further. Hanover Terrace in Greenboro, NC offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartments that are off the beaten path, but just around the corner. Grocery and other shopping is just minutes away and easy access to I-85 and I-73 means you can be anywhere in Greensboro quickly. Nearby, Hester Park, a Greensboro city park, offers fishing lakes, trails, sports fields, playgrounds and picnic sites..While at home, enjoy our refreshing swimming pool and sundeck for relaxing on a hot summer day. Our Fitness Center gives you flexibility to work out without leaving the community. Call for a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Over flow lot.
Storage Details: Garages $50 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hanover Terrace have any available units?
Hanover Terrace has 2 units available starting at $759 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Hanover Terrace have?
Some of Hanover Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hanover Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Hanover Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hanover Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Hanover Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Hanover Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Hanover Terrace offers parking.
Does Hanover Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hanover Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hanover Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Hanover Terrace has a pool.
Does Hanover Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Hanover Terrace has accessible units.
Does Hanover Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hanover Terrace has units with dishwashers.
