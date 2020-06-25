All apartments in Gastonia
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:34 PM

1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E

1530 Seigle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Seigle Ave, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
One Bedroom Apartment Available Now - 55 and over community in Gastonia! - Welcome Home!

You will love this quaint community in Gastonia, residents must be 55 and over!

This home is a one bedroom and has beautiful cabinetry, designated dining area, and the bathroom is attached to the bedroom. The porch is extra large, so you can sit outside and enjoy the nice weather!

This home is all Electric. The water, sewer, trash, and lawn care are all included. This home will accept Section 8, but not mandatory.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4843140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E have any available units?
1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E have?
Some of 1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E offer parking?
No, 1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E have a pool?
No, 1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E have accessible units?
No, 1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Seigle Avenue Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
