Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

74 Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC with balcony

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1292 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:22am
4 Units Available
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$945
Conveniently located for commuters, just a 20-minute drive to downtown and close to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport. Units have a fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer hookup. Community includes pool, gym and BBQ area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
102 East Bradley Avenue
102 East Bradley Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
680 sqft
Adorable duplex home ready for you to move right in! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Cozy living room with lots of natural light beaming through the windows. Wood and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen equip with all appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
1815 Armstrong Park Drive
1815 Armstrong Park Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1850 sqft
4 BR/ 2 BA Brick Home for Rent in Gastonia! This home is move in ready! Large lot, with plenty of space and two storage sheds!! Nice back deck! Stove in included. Washer & dryer hookup.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryan Mews
1 Unit Available
2071 Aragon Ln
2071 Aragon Ln, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1448 sqft
New Home in Virtually Maintenance-Free Community Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B
405 West Harvie Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$845
980 sqft
Quaint 2 Bedroom Apartment in Gastonia! - You will love this quaint apartment community in the Historic York Chester District, in Gastonia. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Ridge Ave
1021 Ridge Avenue, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1564 sqft
1021 Ridge Ave Available 06/30/20 COMING SOON! HUGE 3 bedroom house! - COMING SOON! TONS of storage inside and out. Large front porch and backyard. This property is just waiting to be seen by you. (RLNE5636402)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bethesda Oaks
1 Unit Available
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2503 sqft
4BR Home In Bethesda Oaks - This home has a beautiful front entrance with columns in the foyer separating the formal living room and formal dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
1632 W 5th Ave
1632 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom and a Den. WATER, ELECTRIC AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Beautifully renovated property in a triplex unit, with private deck, not far from downtown Gastonia. Near the bus stop and not far from I-85.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
631 N. Weldon St
631 North Weldon Street, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
825 sqft
BY APPT ONLY - GASTONIA - 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM - FENCED YARD - This adorable bungalow offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom on a large lot (.44 acres). Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator are included.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
1912 Hemlock Avenue
1912 Hemlock Avenue, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1064 sqft
Just Reduced ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Adorable 3 BR 1 BA 1920s cottage with expansive covered rocking chair front porch and carport on a corner lot. Newly updated and move-in ready for new residents.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
904 Edgewood Circle
904 Edgewood Circle, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1616 sqft
Lovely historic home in Forest Hills has transformed and refreshed into 3 separate units. Main home offers over 1600 sq feet of charming space, with all solid surface flooring, new paint, refreshed kitchen and baths and main floor laundry.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
106 Roy Street - B
106 Roy Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1452 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This space is incredible! This is the lower level (basement level apartment) of a duplex in great location of Gastonia. Very spacious, all brand new renovation! There is a lot of light that comes into this unit! Beautiful upgraded kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Bryan Mews
1 Unit Available
2035 Aragon Ln
2035 Aragon Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1448 sqft
Live One Month Rent Free Or Get a Free Washer & Dryer Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,448 square feet.

1 of 15

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Stagecoach Station
1 Unit Available
3205 Forest Creek Court
3205 Forest Creek Court, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1211 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Large Backyard with Deck! - You will LOVE this three bedroom and two bath home.
Results within 1 mile of Gastonia

1 of 12

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
914 Holder Drive - 1
914 Holder Drive, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$820
1000 sqft
A well maintained brick ranch home sitting on a large lot and on a quiet street with beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the house. The kitchen and bath have vinyl floors. New 2019 roof and Gas Pack Heat 3 yrs old. Fresh paint.
Results within 5 miles of Gastonia
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
24 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
103 Red Oak Court
103 Red Oak Court, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1389 sqft
Now Available is this recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home located off of Chapel Grove School Rd in an established neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2115 Peninsula Drive
2115 Peninsula Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
8 Bedrooms
$3,495
4436 sqft
2115 Peninsula Drive Available 07/10/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Large Brick Home Located in The Landing Community in Lake Wylie, SC, This home offers 8 Bedrooms, 1 on the Main Floor, 6 (or 5 & Media Room on 2nd Floor) and

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
604 John Fraley Road
604 John Fraley Dr, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$595
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile home for rent in Dallas, NC - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile home for rent in Dallas, NC Comes with the Living Room and kitchen with a refrigerator stove and dishwasher. (RLNE5787830)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Calhoun Street
103 Calhoun Street, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House in Downtown Clover, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range. Back Deck with Fenced Backyard. 1 Car Carport. Single Family Only. No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
105 Faires Avenue
105 Faires Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
868 sqft
Charming updated 2 bedroom cottage, Walk to downtown BELMONT for shopping and assortment of restaurants for fine dining! Open kitchen and dining area, fresh paint, new floors throughout, big back yard, 2 car covered carport, screened in back porch.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
600 Temple Street
600 Temple Street, Kings Mountain, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Brick Home With Storage Shed - Country living at its finest! This 3bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home sits on a corner lot.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4520 Brent Wood Drive
4520 Brent Wood Drive, Belmont, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2639 sqft
Freshly painted and updated home in the beautiful Belle Meade neighborhood of Belmont, NC. Home is located just before a quiet culdesac off the main drive, 4BR+Bonus. Large yard with a side load garage and large rear deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gastonia, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gastonia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

