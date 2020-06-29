All apartments in Gastonia
Walker's Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Walker's Ridge

1100 Robinwood Rd · (704) 610-3625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Robinwood Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1122D · Avail. Aug 14

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1130N · Avail. Aug 1

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walker's Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
Walker's Ridge is a beautiful place to live and the only gated Community in Gaston County. Imagine your new home surrounded by mature trees and an upscale neighborhood. Live in luxury, comfort and convenience at every turn. We have beautiful apartment homes here for you, with wonderful open floor plans, and washer dryer connections in every apartment. Contact us to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - Up to One Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Please contact leasing office for breed restrictions and weight limits.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walker's Ridge have any available units?
Walker's Ridge has 2 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does Walker's Ridge have?
Some of Walker's Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walker's Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Walker's Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walker's Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Walker's Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Walker's Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Walker's Ridge offers parking.
Does Walker's Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Walker's Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Walker's Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Walker's Ridge has a pool.
Does Walker's Ridge have accessible units?
No, Walker's Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Walker's Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walker's Ridge has units with dishwashers.
