Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

43 Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC with garage

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethesda Oaks
1 Unit Available
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2503 sqft
4BR Home In Bethesda Oaks - This home has a beautiful front entrance with columns in the foyer separating the formal living room and formal dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bryan Mews
1 Unit Available
2071 Aragon Ln
2071 Aragon Ln, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1448 sqft
New Home in Virtually Maintenance-Free Community Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crowder's View
1 Unit Available
1024 Crowders Woods Drive
1024 Crowders Woods Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Catawba Hills
1 Unit Available
3924 Catawba Hills Drive
3924 Catawba Hills Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1670 sqft
Video Walk-through link. https://youtu.be/_4mJAyNI5E8

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Bryan Mews
1 Unit Available
2035 Aragon Ln
2035 Aragon Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1448 sqft
Live One Month Rent Free Or Get a Free Washer & Dryer Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,448 square feet.

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Stagecoach Station
1 Unit Available
3205 Forest Creek Court
3205 Forest Creek Court, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1211 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Large Backyard with Deck! - You will LOVE this three bedroom and two bath home.
Results within 1 mile of Gastonia

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
820 Joselynn Dr
820 Joselynn Dr, Ranlo, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2001 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,001 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
175 Ranlo Avenue
175 Ranlo Avenue, Ranlo, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2800 sqft
MASTER DOWN!!! Almost new home. Great location, close to shopping and restaurants. Large home with media room. Ask listing agent Derek about other rental options and schedule your private tour today!!
Results within 5 miles of Gastonia
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
23 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2115 Peninsula Drive
2115 Peninsula Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
8 Bedrooms
$3,495
4436 sqft
2115 Peninsula Drive Available 07/10/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Large Brick Home Located in The Landing Community in Lake Wylie, SC, This home offers 8 Bedrooms, 1 on the Main Floor, 6 (or 5 & Media Room on 2nd Floor) and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
502 Village Park Drive
502 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1246 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Town Home - Minutes to Downtown Belmont! - Welcome Home! This beautiful town home is just minutes to Downtown Belmont! You can't find a better location than this! Large spacious living room/dining area with hardwood floors,

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4520 Brent Wood Drive
4520 Brent Wood Drive, Belmont, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2639 sqft
Freshly painted and updated home in the beautiful Belle Meade neighborhood of Belmont, NC. Home is located just before a quiet culdesac off the main drive, 4BR+Bonus. Large yard with a side load garage and large rear deck.

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
321 Goldeneye Drive
321 Goldeneye Drive, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1133 sqft
Wonderful ranch home has 3 BR, 2 bath and 1133 s.f. and is located in Eagle Creek subdivision in Clover, SC on a cul-de-sac lot.

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
332 Lone Tree Lane
332 Lone Tree Lane, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
No HOA! Country style ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1150 s.f.
Results within 10 miles of Gastonia
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Providence Country Club
27 Units Available
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1429 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brown Road
17 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Dixie - Berryhill
15 Units Available
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Splash in Solis Keltonwood! Receive up to 1 month Free + Waived Administrative Fee! Contact us Today to schedule your Self-Guided Tour!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
90 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Yorkshire
44 Units Available
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1193 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Steele Creek
23 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
City Guide for Gastonia, NC

Political commentator and economist Thomas Sowell was born in Gastonia, and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit attended high school here. Other notable residents include NASCAR drivers, basketball players and artists. Gastonia is a veritable hotbed of notable people.

Gastonia, with a population of just over 70,000, is a medium-sized city that is part of the Charlotte metropolitan area. Known for its beautiful weather, southern hospitality and botanical gardens, Gastonia is a wonderful place to raise a family or reinvent your life. This city is big enough to get lost in but small enough to feel homey. There is plenty to keep you entertained, both indoors and out, making Gastonia the perfect place for a relocation. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gastonia, NC

Gastonia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

