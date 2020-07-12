76 Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC with parking

Political commentator and economist Thomas Sowell was born in Gastonia, and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit attended high school here. Other notable residents include NASCAR drivers, basketball players and artists. Gastonia is a veritable hotbed of notable people.

Gastonia, with a population of just over 70,000, is a medium-sized city that is part of the Charlotte metropolitan area. Known for its beautiful weather, southern hospitality and botanical gardens, Gastonia is a wonderful place to raise a family or reinvent your life. This city is big enough to get lost in but small enough to feel homey. There is plenty to keep you entertained, both indoors and out, making Gastonia the perfect place for a relocation. See more