Apartment List
/
NC
/
gastonia
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

76 Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gastonia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
Conveniently located for commuters, just a 20-minute drive to downtown and close to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport. Units have a fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer hookup. Community includes pool, gym and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crowder Townhomes in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
6 Units Available
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1400 sqft
Find your new home today at Georgetowne Woods in Gastonia, North Carolina. Stop by or give us a call to schedule a tour. Our team of professional leasing staff looks forward to serving you!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
2 Units Available
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Ridge Apartments in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
389 Efrid Street
389 Efird Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
389 Efrid Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Gastonia. This property has a large yard as well as a nice front porch. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1003 W Mauney Avenue W
1003 West Mauney Avenue, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
Very nice remodeled house, with new appliances,wood flooring,carpet in bedrooms,laundry room. Close to everything.This house will not last long.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
902 Evening Shade Ln
902 Evening Shade Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
902 Evening Shade Ln Available 08/05/20 COMING SOON! LARGE & SPACIOUS YARD & FLOOR PLAN! - Carport and very large yard (RLNE3422065)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Willow Creek
1725 White Willow Ave Avenue
1725 White Willow Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2164 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crowder's View
1024 Crowders Woods Drive
1024 Crowders Woods Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,511 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1211 W Walnut Avenue W
1211 West Walnut Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
730 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath house. New gas furnace and central air. Best Hurry, it will not be on the market long.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
437 Red Tip Ln
437 Red Tip Lane, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Brick ranch with 2 bedrooms - This well-maintained brick ranch has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Carport with a concrete driveway. Includes a fenced back yard, and 2 storage buildings. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5589645)

1 of 24

Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
1 Unit Available
307 South Myrtle School Road
307 South Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1456 sqft
ENJOY HALF OFF A FULL MONTH OF RENT WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 3/15/20 Located in lovely Gastonia, North Carolina, this pleasantly cozy three bedroom home is looking for a new resident. Recently made over.

1 of 13

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Bryan Mews
2035 Aragon Ln
2035 Aragon Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1448 sqft
Live One Month Rent Free Or Get a Free Washer & Dryer Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,448 square feet.

1 of 15

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Stagecoach Station
3205 Forest Creek Court
3205 Forest Creek Court, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1211 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Large Backyard with Deck! - You will LOVE this three bedroom and two bath home.
Results within 1 mile of Gastonia

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
824 Joselynn Dr
824 Joselynn Dr, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1441 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,441 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
175 Ranlo Avenue
175 Ranlo Avenue, Ranlo, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2800 sqft
MASTER DOWN!!! Almost new home. Great location, close to shopping and restaurants. Large home with media room. Ask listing agent Derek about other rental options and schedule your private tour today!!

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
2458 Myers St
2458 Myers Street, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1402 sqft
Remodeled 3/1 , looking for responsible tenant Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in South Gastonia. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included.

1 of 12

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
914 Holder Drive - 1
914 Holder Drive, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$820
1000 sqft
A well maintained brick ranch home sitting on a large lot and on a quiet street with beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the house. The kitchen and bath have vinyl floors. New 2019 roof and Gas Pack Heat 3 yrs old. Fresh paint.
Results within 5 miles of Gastonia
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
511 Village Park Drive
511 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1226 sqft
511 Village Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon in August! - *Can show now, home will be ready for a 8/1/20 Move-In.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2115 Peninsula Drive
2115 Peninsula Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
8 Bedrooms
$3,495
4436 sqft
2115 Peninsula Drive Available 07/17/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Large Brick Home Located in The Landing Community in Lake Wylie, SC, This home offers 8 Bedrooms, 1 on the Main Floor, 6 (or 5 & Media Room on 2nd Floor) and

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
508 E Church Street
508 East Church Street, Dallas, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
Completely new! Fresh paint, new flooring, new windows, all new fixtures, brand new stainless steel appliances. Great opportunity in the heart of Dallas. Near Windsor Park Shopping Center and Hwy 321.
City Guide for Gastonia, NC

Political commentator and economist Thomas Sowell was born in Gastonia, and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit attended high school here. Other notable residents include NASCAR drivers, basketball players and artists. Gastonia is a veritable hotbed of notable people.

Gastonia, with a population of just over 70,000, is a medium-sized city that is part of the Charlotte metropolitan area. Known for its beautiful weather, southern hospitality and botanical gardens, Gastonia is a wonderful place to raise a family or reinvent your life. This city is big enough to get lost in but small enough to feel homey. There is plenty to keep you entertained, both indoors and out, making Gastonia the perfect place for a relocation. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gastonia, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gastonia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGastonia 3 BedroomsGastonia Apartments under $800
Gastonia Apartments with BalconyGastonia Apartments with GarageGastonia Apartments with GymGastonia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGastonia Apartments with Parking
Gastonia Apartments with PoolGastonia Apartments with Washer-DryerGastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly ApartmentsGastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College