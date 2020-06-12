47 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC
Gastonia City Guide
Whether you're new to the area or looking to make a home in the county seat, two-bedroom apartments in Gastonia, North Carolina, give you family-friendly spaces, ample amenities and easy access to a versatile metropolitan area. Gastonia is part of the Charlotte metropolitan area, which means adults living in apartments in the city benefit from an extensive range of potential employers within commuting distance. ## Family Living in Gastonia Apartments Two-bedroom apartments offer numerous benef
Whether you're new to the area or looking to make a home in the county seat, two-bedroom apartments in Gastonia, North Carolina, give you family-friendly spaces, ample amenities and easy access to a versatile metropolitan area. Gastonia is part of the Charlotte metropolitan area, which means adults living in apartments in the city benefit from an extensive range of potential employers within commuting distance.
Family Living in Gastonia Apartments
Two-bedroom apartments offer numerous benefits for both families and professionals settling in the Gastonia area. Young families can grow from a one-bedroom to a two-bedroom, where they have room for a nursery or children's room. Couples without kids can use the second space as a guest bedroom to support overnight visitors, and professionals can outfit the space as a work-from-home office to create better work-life balance.
Aside from ample space in your own two-bedroom residence, Gastonia apartments let you position your family in a safe neighborhood with great schools. Moms and dads can support family life by working on one of hundreds of Gastonia businesses -- or by working in one of thousands of companies in the metro area. The region is home to numerous Fortune 500 brands and corporate offices for global and national organizations.
Within Gastonia itself, renters can find ample opportunities for entertainment. From youth sports or greenways that promote time outdoors to plentiful eateries and an exciting nightlife, Gastonia and the metro area offer a lot of options. From fine dining to enjoying cuisine in favorite chain restaurants, families can enjoy dinner out or Sunday brunch within minutes of most apartments in Gastonia. A farmers market lets you access fresh foods and creative goods, and the city's cultural programs include art, theater and dance.
Average Rents for Two-Bedroom Apartments in Gastonia
Many two-bedroom apartments in the Gastonia area rent for between $750 and $950 per month, though you can find units both below and above that range. Rental prices depend on a range of factors, including the location of the complex, the size of the apartment and the amenities offered. For $500 to $600, you can find basic two-bedroom apartments with one bathroom, spacious rooms and kitchen appliances.
Apartments priced in the mid-range might come with 1 1/2 baths, private patio spaces, laundry accommodations and shared amenities such as pools, playgrounds and outdoor entertainment pavilions. At the higher end, families and professionals can enjoy townhome-style accommodations or rentals that include small private yards.
Where to Look for Two-Bedroom Apartments in Gastonia
Condo and apartment complexes are peppered across the entire city, with concentrations in the center, south and west. Most large complexes include two-bedroom apartments, and you can find them located from downtown to more suburban areas on the outskirts of the city.
If you're planning to work in the metro area, consider looking for two-bedroom apartments a few minutes off of Interstate 85. Families wanting a residence further out might consider complexes along York Highway to the north or south.
June 2020 Gastonia Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Gastonia Rent Report. Gastonia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gastonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Gastonia rents increased over the past month
Gastonia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gastonia stand at $700 for a one-bedroom apartment and $817 for a two-bedroom. Gastonia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in North Carolina
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gastonia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
- Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Gastonia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Gastonia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gastonia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Gastonia's median two-bedroom rent of $817 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Gastonia.
- While Gastonia's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gastonia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Gastonia.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.