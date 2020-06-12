47 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC

Whether you're new to the area or looking to make a home in the county seat, two-bedroom apartments in Gastonia, North Carolina, give you family-friendly spaces, ample amenities and easy access to a versatile metropolitan area. Gastonia is part of the Charlotte metropolitan area, which means adults living in apartments in the city benefit from an extensive range of potential employers within commuting distance.

Family Living in Gastonia Apartments

Two-bedroom apartments offer numerous benefits for both families and professionals settling in the Gastonia area. Young families can grow from a one-bedroom to a two-bedroom, where they have room for a nursery or children's room. Couples without kids can use the second space as a guest bedroom to support overnight visitors, and professionals can outfit the space as a work-from-home office to create better work-life balance.

Aside from ample space in your own two-bedroom residence, Gastonia apartments let you position your family in a safe neighborhood with great schools. Moms and dads can support family life by working on one of hundreds of Gastonia businesses -- or by working in one of thousands of companies in the metro area. The region is home to numerous Fortune 500 brands and corporate offices for global and national organizations.

Within Gastonia itself, renters can find ample opportunities for entertainment. From youth sports or greenways that promote time outdoors to plentiful eateries and an exciting nightlife, Gastonia and the metro area offer a lot of options. From fine dining to enjoying cuisine in favorite chain restaurants, families can enjoy dinner out or Sunday brunch within minutes of most apartments in Gastonia. A farmers market lets you access fresh foods and creative goods, and the city's cultural programs include art, theater and dance.

Average Rents for Two-Bedroom Apartments in Gastonia

Many two-bedroom apartments in the Gastonia area rent for between $750 and $950 per month, though you can find units both below and above that range. Rental prices depend on a range of factors, including the location of the complex, the size of the apartment and the amenities offered. For $500 to $600, you can find basic two-bedroom apartments with one bathroom, spacious rooms and kitchen appliances.

Apartments priced in the mid-range might come with 1 1/2 baths, private patio spaces, laundry accommodations and shared amenities such as pools, playgrounds and outdoor entertainment pavilions. At the higher end, families and professionals can enjoy townhome-style accommodations or rentals that include small private yards.

Where to Look for Two-Bedroom Apartments in Gastonia

Condo and apartment complexes are peppered across the entire city, with concentrations in the center, south and west. Most large complexes include two-bedroom apartments, and you can find them located from downtown to more suburban areas on the outskirts of the city.

If you're planning to work in the metro area, consider looking for two-bedroom apartments a few minutes off of Interstate 85. Families wanting a residence further out might consider complexes along York Highway to the north or south.