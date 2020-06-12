47 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC

Apartment List
Whether you're new to the area or looking to make a home in the county seat, two-bedroom apartments in Gastonia, North Carolina, give you family-friendly spaces, ample amenities and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
4 Units Available
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$945
Conveniently located for commuters, just a 20-minute drive to downtown and close to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport. Units have a fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer hookup. Community includes pool, gym and BBQ area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B
405 West Harvie Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$845
980 sqft
Quaint 2 Bedroom Apartment in Gastonia! - You will love this quaint apartment community in the Historic York Chester District, in Gastonia. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1117 Cleveland Ave
1117 Cleveland Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
1117 Cleveland Ave Available 06/30/20 COMING SOON! NEWLY UPDATED!! You will love touring this one!! - You will love inviting friends and family over to the spacious yard that comes with this newly renovated 2 bedroom home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
102 East Bradley Avenue
102 East Bradley Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
680 sqft
Adorable duplex home ready for you to move right in! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Cozy living room with lots of natural light beaming through the windows. Wood and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen equip with all appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
914 Davis Avenue
914 Davis Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
SPECIAL, HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! 914-Unit A is available for showing & move in ready! The Belvedere Apts is an affordable apartment community located in Gastonia, North Carolina.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1028 New Beginnings Avenue, Unit-A
1028 New Beginnings Ave, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
701 sqft
1028-1028 New Beginnings Ave.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1632 W 5th Ave
1632 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom and a Den. WATER, ELECTRIC AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Beautifully renovated property in a triplex unit, with private deck, not far from downtown Gastonia. Near the bus stop and not far from I-85.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
631 N. Weldon St
631 North Weldon Street, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
825 sqft
BY APPT ONLY - GASTONIA - 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM - FENCED YARD - This adorable bungalow offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom on a large lot (.44 acres). Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator are included.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
901 Edgewood Circle
901 Edgewood Circle, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Cute one level, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom quadriplex in Historic York Chester District. Fresh paint, wood floors & vinyl plank flooring. Range & refrigerator provided, washer/dryer connections. Window unit for A/C, Gas floor furnace for heat.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1251 Hargrove Ave
1251 Hargrove Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
624 sqft
1251 Hargrove Ave Available 04/06/20 Month to Month lease!!! - Looking for a short term lease in a newly updated home with central heat and air? Well look no further!! We are here for you! Fill out a guest card and come tour this house with one of

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
437 Red Tip Ln
437 Red Tip Lane, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Brick ranch with 2 bedrooms - This well-maintained brick ranch has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Carport with a concrete driveway. Includes a fenced back yard, and 2 storage buildings. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5589645)
1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2813 Lowell Road Unit X
2813 Lowell Road, Lowell, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
625 sqft
Move In Ready - Cute 2 bed 1 bath house in Lowell. Just updated with new flooring and paint. Water included in the rent price. Convenient to I-85, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
828 Oak St
828 Oak Street, Bessemer City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 828 Oak St in Bessemer City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
923 Mountain Crest Drive
923 Mountain Crest Dr, Kings Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath Mobile Home for rent in Dallas, NC - 2 Bed 2 Bath Mobile home located in Kings Mountain, NC. It is approximately 720 square feet and comes with the stove and refrigerator. (RLNE5629420)

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3918 old york road
3918 Old York Road, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$830
766 sqft
Available 04/06/20 Newly renovate home on Old York Road - Property Id: 253169 Great Location! -10 minutes or less to Walmart, Grocery Stores and 1-85 -NEW A/C unit ready for the summer -ALL rooms renovated -NEW kitchen -New Bathroom -Washer/dryer

1 of 24

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
2440 Myers Street
2440 Myers St, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
978 sqft
Great Location. Huge yard.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
23 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1250 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
502 Village Park Drive
502 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1246 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Town Home - Minutes to Downtown Belmont! - Welcome Home! This beautiful town home is just minutes to Downtown Belmont! You can't find a better location than this! Large spacious living room/dining area with hardwood floors,

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
604 John Fraley Road
604 John Fraley Dr, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$595
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile home for rent in Dallas, NC - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile home for rent in Dallas, NC Comes with the Living Room and kitchen with a refrigerator stove and dishwasher. (RLNE5787830)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Secrest Ave.
104 Secrest Avenue Ext, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
700 sqft
Minutes from downtown Belmont - 2 bedroom 1 bath all-electric. Quiet, private, and peaceful street. Minutes from downtown Belmont to the shops and restaurants. Covered carport.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
105 Faires Avenue
105 Faires Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
868 sqft
Charming updated 2 bedroom cottage, Walk to downtown BELMONT for shopping and assortment of restaurants for fine dining! Open kitchen and dining area, fresh paint, new floors throughout, big back yard, 2 car covered carport, screened in back porch.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1640 Perfection Ave
1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH! This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow.

Whether you're new to the area or looking to make a home in the county seat, two-bedroom apartments in Gastonia, North Carolina, give you family-friendly spaces, ample amenities and easy access to a versatile metropolitan area. Gastonia is part of the Charlotte metropolitan area, which means adults living in apartments in the city benefit from an extensive range of potential employers within commuting distance. ## Family Living in Gastonia Apartments Two-bedroom apartments offer numerous benef

Whether you're new to the area or looking to make a home in the county seat, two-bedroom apartments in Gastonia, North Carolina, give you family-friendly spaces, ample amenities and easy access to a versatile metropolitan area. Gastonia is part of the Charlotte metropolitan area, which means adults living in apartments in the city benefit from an extensive range of potential employers within commuting distance.

Family Living in Gastonia Apartments

Two-bedroom apartments offer numerous benefits for both families and professionals settling in the Gastonia area. Young families can grow from a one-bedroom to a two-bedroom, where they have room for a nursery or children's room. Couples without kids can use the second space as a guest bedroom to support overnight visitors, and professionals can outfit the space as a work-from-home office to create better work-life balance.

Aside from ample space in your own two-bedroom residence, Gastonia apartments let you position your family in a safe neighborhood with great schools. Moms and dads can support family life by working on one of hundreds of Gastonia businesses -- or by working in one of thousands of companies in the metro area. The region is home to numerous Fortune 500 brands and corporate offices for global and national organizations.

Within Gastonia itself, renters can find ample opportunities for entertainment. From youth sports or greenways that promote time outdoors to plentiful eateries and an exciting nightlife, Gastonia and the metro area offer a lot of options. From fine dining to enjoying cuisine in favorite chain restaurants, families can enjoy dinner out or Sunday brunch within minutes of most apartments in Gastonia. A farmers market lets you access fresh foods and creative goods, and the city's cultural programs include art, theater and dance.

Average Rents for Two-Bedroom Apartments in Gastonia

Many two-bedroom apartments in the Gastonia area rent for between $750 and $950 per month, though you can find units both below and above that range. Rental prices depend on a range of factors, including the location of the complex, the size of the apartment and the amenities offered. For $500 to $600, you can find basic two-bedroom apartments with one bathroom, spacious rooms and kitchen appliances.

Apartments priced in the mid-range might come with 1 1/2 baths, private patio spaces, laundry accommodations and shared amenities such as pools, playgrounds and outdoor entertainment pavilions. At the higher end, families and professionals can enjoy townhome-style accommodations or rentals that include small private yards.

Where to Look for Two-Bedroom Apartments in Gastonia

Condo and apartment complexes are peppered across the entire city, with concentrations in the center, south and west. Most large complexes include two-bedroom apartments, and you can find them located from downtown to more suburban areas on the outskirts of the city.

If you're planning to work in the metro area, consider looking for two-bedroom apartments a few minutes off of Interstate 85. Families wanting a residence further out might consider complexes along York Highway to the north or south.

Welcome to the June 2020 Gastonia Rent Report. Gastonia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gastonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Gastonia Rent Report. Gastonia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gastonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Gastonia rents increased over the past month

Gastonia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gastonia stand at $700 for a one-bedroom apartment and $817 for a two-bedroom. Gastonia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gastonia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Gastonia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Gastonia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gastonia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gastonia's median two-bedroom rent of $817 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Gastonia.
    • While Gastonia's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gastonia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Gastonia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

