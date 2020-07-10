37 Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1136 sqft
Walker's Ridge is a beautiful place to live and the only gated Community in Gaston County. Imagine your new home surrounded by mature trees and an upscale neighborhood. Live in luxury, comfort and convenience at every turn.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
1632 W 5th Ave
1632 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WATER, ELECTRIC AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Beautifully renovated basement property, in a triplex unit, not far from downtown Gastonia. Near the bus stop and not far from I-85. Move in ready! $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet and $25.

1 of 13

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Bryan Mews
2035 Aragon Ln
2035 Aragon Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1448 sqft
Live One Month Rent Free Or Get a Free Washer & Dryer Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,448 square feet.
Results within 1 mile of Gastonia

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3918 old york road
3918 Old York Road, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$830
766 sqft
Available 04/06/20 Newly renovate home on Old York Road - Property Id: 253169 Great Location! -10 minutes or less to Walmart, Grocery Stores and 1-85 -NEW A/C unit ready for the summer -ALL rooms renovated -NEW kitchen -New Bathroom -Washer/dryer
Results within 5 miles of Gastonia
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
18 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.

1 of 25

Last updated July 9 at 04:50pm
Contact for Availability
Steele Creek
8239 Dallas Bay Road
8239 Dallas Bay Rd, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4BR / 3BA AVAILABLE FOR RENT in Charlotte, NC! Apply today! Move in ready! Impressive foyer entrance leads into this open floor plan home. Kitchen has granite counter tops, microwave, fridge, and stove.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
118 Tibor Drive
118 Tibor Drive, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1898 sqft
Private retreat in Kings Mountain! This 1900 sqft home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,open floor plan for entertaining, large covered deck on side of the home and large open deck on back of the home.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
812 Brook St
812 Brook Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Charming Bungalow in Belmont - Property Id: 253372 DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to live in a Beautiful Mill House in the heart of Belmont. This home is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath.

1 of 19

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
829 sqft
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive Available 07/26/19 Harpers Mill one level 2 Bedroom townhome in Lake Wylie!! - One level garden home with private patio. Open Great Room/ Dining Room combination with breakfast bar.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
296 Sacco St
296 Sacco St, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Cozy and Quiet Duplex Belmont - Property Id: 315063 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex apartment within walking distance to downtown Belmont. Fresh renovations with hardwood and travertine tile floors. Washer and dryer in unit.
Results within 10 miles of Gastonia
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
29 Units Available
Steele Creek
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
30 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1429 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Brown Road
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Brown Road
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
24 Units Available
Yorkshire
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,161
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1203 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Yorkshire
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,042
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
58 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Dixie - Berryhill
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1388 sqft
Summer Splash in Solis Keltonwood! Receive up to 1 month Free + Waived Administrative Fee! Contact us Today to schedule an in-person or Self-Guided Tour!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,008
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Hill Road
9506 Glenburn Lane
9506 Glenburn Ln, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1895 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Move-In Ready Town-home! - Property Id: 309084 Meticulously owned and maintained townhome that's move-in ready! Available for rent 7/24/2020. 12 month or greater leasing agreement. $2,000 per month.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Yorkshire
13714 Calloway Glen Drive
13714 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
Great 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms Townhome in Steele Creek, Dual Master Suites, Fantastic Roommate Floorplan. Rent includes; Community Pool, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Lawn Maintenance, Water and Sewer.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Steele Creek
13904 Singleleaf Lane
13904 Singleleaf Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1784 sqft
Great end unit town home fully upgraded in Steele Creek area! Beautifully open and updated kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Gorgeous Cali Bamboo wood floors throughout! Master suite has vaulted

July 2020 Gastonia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gastonia Rent Report. Gastonia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gastonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Gastonia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gastonia Rent Report. Gastonia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gastonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Gastonia rents increased over the past month

Gastonia rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Gastonia stand at $701 for a one-bedroom apartment and $818 for a two-bedroom. Gastonia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Gastonia, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Gastonia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Gastonia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gastonia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gastonia's median two-bedroom rent of $818 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Gastonia's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gastonia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Gastonia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

