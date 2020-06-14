Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gastonia renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1292 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:22am
4 Units Available
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$945
Conveniently located for commuters, just a 20-minute drive to downtown and close to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport. Units have a fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer hookup. Community includes pool, gym and BBQ area.
Results within 5 miles of Gastonia
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
24 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
736 Waterfall Way
736 Waterfall Way, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
849 sqft
Now available is this great 2-bedroom/2-bath condo in Harper's Mill. The condo is on one level and has an open living room/dining/kitchen. There is beautiful hardwood style laminate flooring throughout and stone flooring in the bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Gastonia
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
7 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,097
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Providence Country Club
27 Units Available
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1429 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brown Road
17 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Dixie - Berryhill
15 Units Available
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Splash in Solis Keltonwood! Receive up to 1 month Free + Waived Administrative Fee! Contact us Today to schedule your Self-Guided Tour!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
90 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Yorkshire
44 Units Available
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1193 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Steele Creek
23 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Yorkshire
22 Units Available
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$993
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
14505 Grasslands Court
14505 Grasslands Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1419 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner townhome with 1-car attached garage and hardwood flooring throughout!!! Living room has gas-log fireplace ceiling fan. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
13462 Calloway Glen Dr
13462 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
Price - $1,100/month Specs - 2bedrooms, 2.5bath City Charlotte, NC Spacious 1350 sq ft Townhome available for rent You're going to love this lovely 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
10404 Hyndman Court
10404 Hyndman Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1423 sqft
Beautiful Charlotte Cul De Sac Home Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Steele Creek
1 Unit Available
5848 Clan Maclaine Drive
5848 Clan Maclaine Dr, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1722 sqft
Nearly NEW beautiful townhome in Berewick community!!! Open concept with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Large gathering room with a fireplace and open to kitchen and breakfast area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
Steele Creek
1 Unit Available
9333 Glenburn Lane - 1
9333 Glenburn Ln, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1526 sqft
Large townhouse with all of the updates! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. Spacious gathering room open to kitchen and breakfast area. 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor.

1 of 17

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
Dixie - Berryhill
1 Unit Available
10019 Shetland Ln
10019 Shetland Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2272 sqft
10019 Shetland Lane, Charlotte; This gorgeous split plan home is in the beautiful Berewick Community. This ranch style home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a 2 car garage.
City Guide for Gastonia, NC

Political commentator and economist Thomas Sowell was born in Gastonia, and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit attended high school here. Other notable residents include NASCAR drivers, basketball players and artists. Gastonia is a veritable hotbed of notable people.

Gastonia, with a population of just over 70,000, is a medium-sized city that is part of the Charlotte metropolitan area. Known for its beautiful weather, southern hospitality and botanical gardens, Gastonia is a wonderful place to raise a family or reinvent your life. This city is big enough to get lost in but small enough to feel homey. There is plenty to keep you entertained, both indoors and out, making Gastonia the perfect place for a relocation. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Gastonia, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gastonia renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

