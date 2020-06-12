Apartment List
29 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1122 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
4 Units Available
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$945
Conveniently located for commuters, just a 20-minute drive to downtown and close to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport. Units have a fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer hookup. Community includes pool, gym and BBQ area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1075 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1117 Cleveland Ave
1117 Cleveland Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
1117 Cleveland Ave Available 06/30/20 COMING SOON! NEWLY UPDATED!! You will love touring this one!! - You will love inviting friends and family over to the spacious yard that comes with this newly renovated 2 bedroom home.
Results within 1 mile of Gastonia

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
828 Oak St
828 Oak Street, Bessemer City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 828 Oak St in Bessemer City. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
923 Mountain Crest Drive
923 Mountain Crest Dr, Kings Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath Mobile Home for rent in Dallas, NC - 2 Bed 2 Bath Mobile home located in Kings Mountain, NC. It is approximately 720 square feet and comes with the stove and refrigerator. (RLNE5629420)
Results within 5 miles of Gastonia
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
23 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1250 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
502 Village Park Drive
502 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1246 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Town Home - Minutes to Downtown Belmont! - Welcome Home! This beautiful town home is just minutes to Downtown Belmont! You can't find a better location than this! Large spacious living room/dining area with hardwood floors,

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1640 Perfection Ave
1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH! This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
812 Brook St
812 Brook Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Charming Bungalow in Belmont - Property Id: 253372 DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to live in a Beautiful Mill House in the heart of Belmont. This home is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath.

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
829 sqft
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive Available 07/26/19 Harpers Mill one level 2 Bedroom townhome in Lake Wylie!! - One level garden home with private patio. Open Great Room/ Dining Room combination with breakfast bar.
Results within 10 miles of Gastonia
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Providence Country Club
29 Units Available
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1167 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Steele Creek
21 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Brown Road
18 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1277 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
8 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Dixie - Berryhill
14 Units Available
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1165 sqft
Summer Splash in Solis Keltonwood! Receive up to 1 month Free + Waived Administrative Fee! Contact us Today to schedule your Self-Guided Tour!
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Yorkshire
46 Units Available
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1193 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Yorkshire
23 Units Available
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
91 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1148 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brown Road
1 Unit Available
12862 Spirit Bound Way
12862 Spirit Bound Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1312 sqft
For Rent 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home in the Steele Creek Area of Charlotte, NC. - For Rent. Beautiful Southwest town home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Excellent location convenient to Shopping and dining. Spacious Living Room/Dining Room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
12723 Persimmon Tree Drive
12723 Persimmon Tree Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1216 sqft
12723 Persimmon Tree Drive - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome in South Charlotte. Located just minutes away from Top Golf and Charlotte Premium Outlets. Each bedroom has its own bathroom.

Gastonia rents increased over the past month

Gastonia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gastonia stand at $700 for a one-bedroom apartment and $817 for a two-bedroom. Gastonia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gastonia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Gastonia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Gastonia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gastonia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gastonia's median two-bedroom rent of $817 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Gastonia.
    • While Gastonia's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gastonia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Gastonia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

