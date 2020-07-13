88 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC

AL
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
3 Units Available
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
Conveniently located for commuters, just a 20-minute drive to downtown and close to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport. Units have a fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer hookup. Community includes pool, gym and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
7 Units Available
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crowder Townhomes in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1400 sqft
Find your new home today at Georgetowne Woods in Gastonia, North Carolina. Stop by or give us a call to schedule a tour. Our team of professional leasing staff looks forward to serving you!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
2 Units Available
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Ridge Apartments in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1837 Adams Avenue
1837 Adams Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
600 sqft
Two Bedroom / One Bath For Rent in Gastonia NC! MOVE IN SPECIAL: $100.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This property has central A/C and washer/dryer hookup. The tenant is responsible for supplying appliances, utilities, and lawn maintenance.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1935 Echo Lane
1935 Echo Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
2115 sqft
Recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bathroom ranch home located off of W Hudson Blvd in Gastonia close to shopping and schools.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
102 W. Second Avenue
102 West 2nd Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Amazing, newly renovated, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, 2-story townhome in Historic Armstrong Apartment Building located near Downtown, Gastonia, NC. Fresh, environmentally friendly paint throughout along with hardwood flooring.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
389 Efrid Street
389 Efird Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
389 Efrid Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Gastonia. This property has a large yard as well as a nice front porch. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 N VANCE
410 North Vance Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
410 N VANCE Available 07/31/20 COMING SOON! 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! - 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! (RLNE3704314)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
902 Evening Shade Ln
902 Evening Shade Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
902 Evening Shade Ln Available 08/05/20 COMING SOON! LARGE & SPACIOUS YARD & FLOOR PLAN! - Carport and very large yard (RLNE3422065)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
945 E 9th Avenue Unit B
945 East 9th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Two bedroom apartment with large front porch! - You will LOVE this two bedroom and one bath home. This is such a wonderful community tucked away in a neighborhood setting.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1117 Cleveland Ave
1117 Cleveland Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
1117 Cleveland Ave Available 08/03/20 COMING SOON! NEWLY UPDATED!! You will love touring this one!! - You will love inviting friends and family over to the spacious yard that comes with this newly renovated 2 bedroom home.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1138 W Airline Ave.
1138 West Airline Avenue, Gastonia, NC
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
2163 sqft
1138 W Airline Ave. Available 09/16/20 COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! - COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! (RLNE4748325)

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
323 North Pryor Street
323 North Pryor Street, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Charming ranch style home in Gastonia! This home features a spacious living room, open kitchen and breakfast area. Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Wonderful backyard. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
102 East Bradley Avenue
102 East Bradley Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
680 sqft
Adorable duplex home ready for you to move right in! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Cozy living room with lots of natural light beaming through the windows. Wood and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen equip with all appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
312 West Harrison Street
312 W Harrison Ave, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedroom Bungalow - This 3 bedroom one bath bungalow has stainless and black stove, refrigerator, hardwood and vinyl flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1632 W 5th Ave
1632 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WATER, ELECTRIC AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Beautifully renovated basement property, in a triplex unit, not far from downtown Gastonia. Near the bus stop and not far from I-85. Move in ready! $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet and $25.

1 of 5

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
308 Norment
308 W Norment Ave, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$695
563 sqft
1 Bedroom house! - This one bedroom home is conveniently located near downtown Gastonia. Come take a look with one of our qualified agents. We would love to meet you. (RLNE5662890)

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1251 Hargrove Ave
1251 Hargrove Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
624 sqft
1251 Hargrove Ave Available 04/06/20 Month to Month lease!!! - Looking for a short term lease in a newly updated home with central heat and air? Well look no further!! We are here for you! Fill out a guest card and come tour this house with one of

1 of 24

Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
1 Unit Available
307 South Myrtle School Road
307 South Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1456 sqft
ENJOY HALF OFF A FULL MONTH OF RENT WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 3/15/20 Located in lovely Gastonia, North Carolina, this pleasantly cozy three bedroom home is looking for a new resident. Recently made over.

1 of 13

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Bryan Mews
2035 Aragon Ln
2035 Aragon Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1448 sqft
Live One Month Rent Free Or Get a Free Washer & Dryer Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,448 square feet.

1 of 9

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
308 Ellabe
308 Ellabe Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
924 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON! - COMING SOON! (RLNE4751984)
Rent Report
Gastonia

July 2020 Gastonia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gastonia Rent Report. Gastonia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gastonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Gastonia rents increased over the past month

Gastonia rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Gastonia stand at $701 for a one-bedroom apartment and $818 for a two-bedroom. Gastonia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Gastonia, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Gastonia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Gastonia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gastonia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gastonia's median two-bedroom rent of $818 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Gastonia's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gastonia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Gastonia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

