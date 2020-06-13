Apartment List
/
NC
/
gastonia
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 AM

113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1292 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1815 Armstrong Park Drive
1815 Armstrong Park Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 BR/ 2 BA Brick Home for Rent in Gastonia! This home is move in ready! Large lot, with plenty of space and two storage sheds!! Nice back deck! Stove in included. Washer & dryer hookup.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
502 South Gray Street
502 South Gray Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1122 sqft
Great older home in the heart of Gastonia built in 1900. This home has 3 bedrooms, an updated bathroom, large kitchen, new carpeting and is situated on a large lot for the area.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1935 Echo Lane
1935 Echo Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2115 sqft
Recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bathroom ranch home located off of W Hudson Blvd in Gastonia close to shopping and schools.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
1741 Womble Ln
1741 Womble Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1382 sqft
GASTONIA - 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom - 1382sqft - ready for immediate move in! Ample space in this beautiful 3/2 accentuated by hardwood floors throughout and lots of sunshine coming in through the large windows in every room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1122 Paramount Circle
1122 Athenian Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryan Mews
1 Unit Available
2071 Aragon Ln
2071 Aragon Ln, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1448 sqft
New Home in Virtually Maintenance-Free Community Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crowder's View
1 Unit Available
1024 Crowders Woods Drive
1024 Crowders Woods Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Ridge Ave
1021 Ridge Avenue, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1564 sqft
1021 Ridge Ave Available 06/30/20 COMING SOON! HUGE 3 bedroom house! - COMING SOON! TONS of storage inside and out. Large front porch and backyard. This property is just waiting to be seen by you. (RLNE5636402)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 West Harrison Street
312 W Harrison Ave, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedroom Bungalow - This 3 bedroom one bath bungalow has stainless and black stove, refrigerator, hardwood and vinyl flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1512 Green Circle Drive
1512 Green Circle Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedroom Home with Basement! - Welcome Home! This home has hardwood floors, a nice open kitchen with large windows, three bedrooms are located upstairs and an additional bedroom is in the basement.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bethesda Oaks
1 Unit Available
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive, Gastonia, NC
4BR Home In Bethesda Oaks - This home has a beautiful front entrance with columns in the foyer separating the formal living room and formal dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Catawba Hills
1 Unit Available
3924 Catawba Hills Drive
3924 Catawba Hills Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1670 sqft
Video Walk-through link. https://youtu.be/_4mJAyNI5E8

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
215 S. Church Street
215 South Church Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Beautifully quaint home located in growing downtown Gastonia. Completely remodeld kitchen and bathroom. Schedule your self-access tour today!

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
624 S Avon Street
624 South Avon Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1453 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex rental opportunity within walking distance to the park. This home features a large living room with beautiful hardwood floors and a gas log fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
1912 Hemlock Avenue
1912 Hemlock Avenue, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1064 sqft
Just Reduced ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Adorable 3 BR 1 BA 1920s cottage with expansive covered rocking chair front porch and carport on a corner lot. Newly updated and move-in ready for new residents.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
904 Edgewood Circle
904 Edgewood Circle, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1616 sqft
Lovely historic home in Forest Hills has transformed and refreshed into 3 separate units. Main home offers over 1600 sq feet of charming space, with all solid surface flooring, new paint, refreshed kitchen and baths and main floor laundry.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
106 Roy Street - B
106 Roy Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1452 sqft
This space is incredible! This is the lower level (basement level apartment) of a duplex in great location of Gastonia. Very spacious, all brand new renovation! There is a lot of light that comes into this unit! Beautiful upgraded kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
1011 Holly Drive
1011 Holly Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1260 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Come view this cute 4-sided brick three BR, one and one half BA home, move-in ready for new residents.

1 of 7

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
2107 Flint Lane
2107 Flint Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1356 sqft
Gastonia Rental - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in close proximity to the hospital, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 24

Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
1 Unit Available
307 South Myrtle School Road
307 South Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1456 sqft
ENJOY HALF OFF A FULL MONTH OF RENT WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 3/15/20 Located in lovely Gastonia, North Carolina, this pleasantly cozy three bedroom home is looking for a new resident. Recently made over.

1 of 13

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Bryan Mews
1 Unit Available
2035 Aragon Ln
2035 Aragon Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1448 sqft
Live One Month Rent Free Or Get a Free Washer & Dryer Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,448 square feet.

1 of 9

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
308 Ellabe
308 Ellabe Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
924 sqft
COMING SOON! - COMING SOON! (RLNE4751984)

June 2020 Gastonia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gastonia Rent Report. Gastonia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gastonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Gastonia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gastonia Rent Report. Gastonia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gastonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Gastonia rents increased over the past month

Gastonia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gastonia stand at $700 for a one-bedroom apartment and $817 for a two-bedroom. Gastonia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gastonia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Gastonia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Gastonia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gastonia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gastonia's median two-bedroom rent of $817 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Gastonia.
    • While Gastonia's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gastonia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Gastonia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGastonia 3 BedroomsGastonia Apartments under $800
    Gastonia Apartments with BalconyGastonia Apartments with GarageGastonia Apartments with GymGastonia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGastonia Apartments with Parking
    Gastonia Apartments with PoolGastonia Apartments with Washer-DryerGastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly ApartmentsGastonia Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
    Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
    Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
    York Technical CollegeCatawba College
    Catawba Valley Community College