/
/
gaston county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:28 AM
192 Apartments for rent in Gaston County, NC📍
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
11 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
2 Units Available
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Conveniently located for commuters, just a 20-minute drive to downtown and close to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport. Units have a fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer hookup. Community includes pool, gym and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
5 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
3 Units Available
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crowder Townhomes in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
2 Units Available
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Ridge Apartments in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1202 Assembly Street
1202 Assembly Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1066 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
914 Davis Avenue
914 Davis Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
SPECIAL, HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! SPECIAL, HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! 914-Unit B is available for showing & move in ready! The Belvedere Apts is an affordable apartment community located in Gastonia, North Carolina.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
401 North Ransom Street
401 North Ransom Street, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in Gastonia! Move in Ready! Professionally managed by SRP Management. Access a self showing and apply through www.srpmanagement.net. Application fee is non refundable. Details & inquiries, Text Us! 704-868-4065.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2625 Sherry Lane
2625 Sherry Lane, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home located in Gastonia. Living room has laminate flooring. Kitchen has stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Washer/dryer hook-up in utility room. Large updated bathroom.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1837 Adams Avenue
1837 Adams Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
600 sqft
Two Bedroom / One Bath For Rent in Gastonia NC! MOVE IN SPECIAL: $200.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This property has central A/C and washer/dryer hookup. The tenant is responsible for supplying appliances, utilities, and lawn maintenance.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
103 Red Oak Court
103 Red Oak Court, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1389 sqft
Now Available is this recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home located off of Chapel Grove School Rd in an established neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2324 Woodbridge Drive
2324 Woodbridge Drive, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
This delightful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is nestled away in a quaint Gastonia community, and is ready for immediate occupancy. It features lavish wood flooring throughout, an updated kitchen, and a secluded backyard, perfect for entertaining.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1935 Echo Lane
1935 Echo Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
2115 sqft
Recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bathroom ranch home located off of W Hudson Blvd in Gastonia close to shopping and schools.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1919 Old Hickory Grove Rd.
1919 Old Hickory Grove Road, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1016 sqft
Available to show! - Updated Bungalow style home in Mt. Holly with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with bonus room that can be used as office or extra bedroom.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
296 Sacco St
296 Sacco St, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Cozy and Quiet Duplex Belmont - Property Id: 315063 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex apartment within walking distance to downtown Belmont. Fresh renovations with hardwood and travertine tile floors. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4606 Cloverwood Ln
4606 Cloverwood Lane, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1053 sqft
4606 Home - Property Id: 317809 This beautiful home has plenty of curve appeal. It was completely updated in 2019 with new vinyl floors, paint on the inside and out, new appliances, new light fixtures and ceiling fans, and storm door on the front.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
307 E. Parkwood St.
307 East Parkwood Street, Stanley, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
307 E. Parkwood St. Available 08/14/20 Three Bedroom Home in Stanley - Charming three bedroom, one bath bungalow home in Stanley. This home is the cutest! It has wood floors in the living room, a great kitchen, and a dining area.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5305 Clearwater Lake Road
5305 Clearwater Lake Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
Available to Show - You won't believe your eyes when you walk through this completely renovated home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
228 Linestowe Dr
228 Linestowe Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
- (RLNE5899981)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
511 Village Park Drive
511 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1226 sqft
511 Village Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon in August! - *Can show now, home will be ready for a 8/1/20 Move-In.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
106 N Davis Street
106 North Davis Street, Dallas, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
Home in Dallas! - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style home located in Dallas, NC. Small but spacious inside. Great sized kitchen for dining and decently spaced living room for entertainment. Both bedrooms are of decent size with good closet space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2420 Rogers Ave
2420 Rogers Avenue, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
2420 Rogers Ave Available 08/19/20 COMING SOON! 3 Bedrooms 2 bathroom!!!! - COMING SOON! Large front and back yard!!! This property is the one you have been waiting for!! Plenty of room for hosting, relaxing, working and playing.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
731 Stagecoach Rd
731 Stagecoach Road, Gaston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$999
**DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Own this home through the Landis Homeownership program. We will purchase the property you love and rent it back to you until you're ready to buy. Please visit https://tinyurl.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Gaston County area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, York Technical College, Catawba College, and Catawba Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Spartanburg, and Gastonia have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCCherryville, NCBelmont, NCMount Holly, NCClover, SCShelby, NCLincolnton, NC