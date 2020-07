Loray Mill Lofts

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal microwave walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible conference room clubhouse elevator fire pit gym pool e-payments internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar dog park game room guest parking key fob access lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Loray Mill Loft Apartments and shoppes in Historic Loray Village

Situated just southwest of downtown Gastonia, the neighboring area surrounding the Loray Mill is known as Loray Mill Village. It was established in 1902 after the completion of the Loray Mill. Life revolved around the mill. Families in the neighborhood worked together and knew one another personally. Their children would gather at the mill's swimming pool in the summer, and parents could walk to the bank, the post office, or the grocery store, all within a few blocks. Through various ownerships, the mill and surrounding mill village finally was purchased by Firestone, Inc. in 1935 and life continued. Over the years, the mill houses were offered to the mill workers for purchase. The initial offering from Firestone was estimated at $500/room to the workers and Firestone provided some financing. Today, many of the mill houses remain occupied by former mill workers. But when the mill closed in