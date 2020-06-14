18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC

Apartment List
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
816 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
1 of 48

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1811 Wood Ave
1811 Wood St, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$500
1068 sqft
1811 Wood Ave Available 06/15/20 Private 1 bedroom 1 bathroom kitchen and living room!!! - You gotta check this one out :) Your very own bedroom, bathroom and entrance into your space and kitchen !!! While you have your own living space,

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
521 Rankin
521 West Rankin Avenue, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
521 Rankin Available 07/01/20 !!RENT BY THE ROOM - NOT WHOLE HOUSE!! - Are you a student or working professional looking for a room to rent? This is the perfect one for you! Close to the highway and eateries.

1 of 5

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
308 Norment
308 W Norment Ave, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$695
563 sqft
1 Bedroom house! - This one bedroom home is conveniently located near downtown Gastonia. Come take a look with one of our qualified agents. We would love to meet you. (RLNE5662890)
Results within 5 miles of Gastonia
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
24 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
971 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
103 Ferstl Avenue
103 Ferstl Avenue, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
546 sqft
Bright and freshly painted 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Open living room features hardwood floors. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with vinyl floors and views into the living room and dining area with back door to yard area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
107 Ferstl Avenue
107 Ferstl Avenue, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
546 sqft
Bright and freshly painted 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Open living room features hardwood floors. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with vinyl floors and views into the living room and dining area with back door to yard area.
Results within 10 miles of Gastonia
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Providence Country Club
27 Units Available
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
876 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Steele Creek
24 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
606 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
1 of 37

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,097
695 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
1 of 36

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Brown Road
17 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
927 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
1 of 41

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Dixie - Berryhill
15 Units Available
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
720 sqft
Summer Splash in Solis Keltonwood! Receive up to 1 month Free + Waived Administrative Fee! Contact us Today to schedule your Self-Guided Tour!
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
90 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Yorkshire
22 Units Available
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$993
600 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Yorkshire
44 Units Available
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
804 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
1 Unit Available
301 S Vivian St Apt 2
301 Vivian St, Cherryville, NC
1 Bedroom
$450
360 sqft
Apartment available, lawncare included, 1 bedroom apartment, does not have a washer/dryer hook up, Heat/air is a window unit, Gas range, Water/sewer is included and paid by owner, Electric/Trash pickup tenant pays city of Cherryville.

Gastonia is the second-largest satellite city of Charlotte, North Carolina. With more than 70,000 people, it's seen dramatic growth in recent years. Many young professionals are choosing Gastonia for its plethora of jobs, low cost of living and convenience to Charlotte.

Housing in Gastonia

The cost of living in Gastonia is very low, and housing is the biggest contributor to that. The average one-bedroom apartment in Gastonia costs $663 to rent each month. The vacancy rate of rental units here is slightly higher than the national average, so while it's always wise to plan ahead, you should still be able to find an apartment even if you're in a rush.

Working in Gastonia

Since the city's founding, Gastonia has had a strong manufacturing sector. While this area of the economy has shrunk in recent years, and unemployment here remains slightly higher than the national average, Gastonia has also seen dramatic job growth in recent years. Experts are bullish about this trend continuing, and the city is expected to continue to draw in new residents.

There are still many manufacturing plants centered in Gastonia. Major employers include the Parkdale Mills corporate headquarters, the WIX Filtration Corporation, and the Curtiss-Wright Corporation, which builds diverse products for commercial, industrial, energy and defense applications.

Most workers at these plants make their homes in Gastonia. The city has a solid blue-collar feel, and nearly half of its residents are employed in what's broadly classed as construction, extraction, maintenance, repair and manufacturing. Household income is slightly lower than the national average, but that's partially thanks to the prevalence of the manufacturing sector here, and partially a factor of the cost of living being very low.

That said, if you're a young professional, you'll be in good company here. Just shy of 22 percent of Gastonia residents hold at least a bachelor's degree. Nearly 15 percent of residents work in management, finance or business roles. And 7.41 percent work in educational or library settings--a rate much higher than the national average.

Things to Do in Gastonia

features several of the area's most interesting attractions. For instance, Gastonia's Schiele Museum of Natural History draws visitors young and old from around the area. It's home to several permanent exhibits, including the Hall of North Carolina Natural History, the Robinson Hall of Earth and Man and the Henry Hall of the American Indian. The Schiele is also home to the only planetarium in the Charlotte area.

There are several major shopping destinations in Gastonia, including Eastridge Mall, an indoor shopping complex, and Franklin Square, a massive series of strip malls filled with major retailers. Gastonia is also home to several sports teams, including the Gastonia Grizzlies summer baseball team and two roller derby teams.

Gastonia is by no means a small town, and there's plenty of nightlife and activity here, especially along the Highway 74 corridor that cuts through the city. But if you want to escape somewhere bigger, or if you have to commute, don't worry: Charlotte is just half an hour's drive to the east. Residents of Gastonia live in the best of both worlds: Life is inexpensive here, and the city is just a short drive away.

June 2020 Gastonia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gastonia Rent Report. Gastonia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gastonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Gastonia rents increased over the past month

Gastonia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gastonia stand at $700 for a one-bedroom apartment and $817 for a two-bedroom. Gastonia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gastonia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Gastonia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Gastonia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gastonia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gastonia's median two-bedroom rent of $817 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Gastonia.
    • While Gastonia's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gastonia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Gastonia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

