18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC
Gastonia City Guide
## Housing in Gastonia The average one-bedroom apartment in Gastonia costs $663 to rent each month. The vacancy rate of rental units he
Gastonia is the second-largest satellite city of Charlotte, North Carolina. With more than 70,000 people, it's seen dramatic growth in recent years. Many young professionals are choosing Gastonia for its plethora of jobs, low cost of living and convenience to Charlotte.
Housing in Gastonia
The cost of living in Gastonia is very low, and housing is the biggest contributor to that. The average one-bedroom apartment in Gastonia costs $663 to rent each month. The vacancy rate of rental units here is slightly higher than the national average, so while it's always wise to plan ahead, you should still be able to find an apartment even if you're in a rush.
Working in Gastonia
Since the city's founding, Gastonia has had a strong manufacturing sector. While this area of the economy has shrunk in recent years, and unemployment here remains slightly higher than the national average, Gastonia has also seen dramatic job growth in recent years. Experts are bullish about this trend continuing, and the city is expected to continue to draw in new residents.
There are still many manufacturing plants centered in Gastonia. Major employers include the Parkdale Mills corporate headquarters, the WIX Filtration Corporation, and the Curtiss-Wright Corporation, which builds diverse products for commercial, industrial, energy and defense applications.
Most workers at these plants make their homes in Gastonia. The city has a solid blue-collar feel, and nearly half of its residents are employed in what's broadly classed as construction, extraction, maintenance, repair and manufacturing. Household income is slightly lower than the national average, but that's partially thanks to the prevalence of the manufacturing sector here, and partially a factor of the cost of living being very low.
That said, if you're a young professional, you'll be in good company here. Just shy of 22 percent of Gastonia residents hold at least a bachelor's degree. Nearly 15 percent of residents work in management, finance or business roles. And 7.41 percent work in educational or library settings--a rate much higher than the national average.
Things to Do in Gastonia
features several of the area's most interesting attractions. For instance, Gastonia's Schiele Museum of Natural History draws visitors young and old from around the area. It's home to several permanent exhibits, including the Hall of North Carolina Natural History, the Robinson Hall of Earth and Man and the Henry Hall of the American Indian. The Schiele is also home to the only planetarium in the Charlotte area.
There are several major shopping destinations in Gastonia, including Eastridge Mall, an indoor shopping complex, and Franklin Square, a massive series of strip malls filled with major retailers. Gastonia is also home to several sports teams, including the Gastonia Grizzlies summer baseball team and two roller derby teams.
Gastonia is by no means a small town, and there's plenty of nightlife and activity here, especially along the Highway 74 corridor that cuts through the city. But if you want to escape somewhere bigger, or if you have to commute, don't worry: Charlotte is just half an hour's drive to the east. Residents of Gastonia live in the best of both worlds: Life is inexpensive here, and the city is just a short drive away.
June 2020 Gastonia Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Gastonia Rent Report. Gastonia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gastonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Gastonia Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Gastonia Rent Report. Gastonia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gastonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Gastonia rents increased over the past month
Gastonia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gastonia stand at $700 for a one-bedroom apartment and $817 for a two-bedroom. Gastonia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in North Carolina
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gastonia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
- Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Gastonia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Gastonia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gastonia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Gastonia's median two-bedroom rent of $817 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Gastonia.
- While Gastonia's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gastonia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Gastonia.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.