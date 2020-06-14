18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC

Gastonia is the second-largest satellite city of Charlotte, North Carolina. With more than 70,000 people, it's seen dramatic growth in recent years. Many young professionals are choosing Gastonia for its plethora of jobs, low cost of living and convenience to Charlotte.

Housing in Gastonia

The cost of living in Gastonia is very low, and housing is the biggest contributor to that. The average one-bedroom apartment in Gastonia costs $663 to rent each month. The vacancy rate of rental units here is slightly higher than the national average, so while it's always wise to plan ahead, you should still be able to find an apartment even if you're in a rush.

Working in Gastonia

Since the city's founding, Gastonia has had a strong manufacturing sector. While this area of the economy has shrunk in recent years, and unemployment here remains slightly higher than the national average, Gastonia has also seen dramatic job growth in recent years. Experts are bullish about this trend continuing, and the city is expected to continue to draw in new residents.

There are still many manufacturing plants centered in Gastonia. Major employers include the Parkdale Mills corporate headquarters, the WIX Filtration Corporation, and the Curtiss-Wright Corporation, which builds diverse products for commercial, industrial, energy and defense applications.

Most workers at these plants make their homes in Gastonia. The city has a solid blue-collar feel, and nearly half of its residents are employed in what's broadly classed as construction, extraction, maintenance, repair and manufacturing. Household income is slightly lower than the national average, but that's partially thanks to the prevalence of the manufacturing sector here, and partially a factor of the cost of living being very low.

That said, if you're a young professional, you'll be in good company here. Just shy of 22 percent of Gastonia residents hold at least a bachelor's degree. Nearly 15 percent of residents work in management, finance or business roles. And 7.41 percent work in educational or library settings--a rate much higher than the national average.

Things to Do in Gastonia

features several of the area's most interesting attractions. For instance, Gastonia's Schiele Museum of Natural History draws visitors young and old from around the area. It's home to several permanent exhibits, including the Hall of North Carolina Natural History, the Robinson Hall of Earth and Man and the Henry Hall of the American Indian. The Schiele is also home to the only planetarium in the Charlotte area.

There are several major shopping destinations in Gastonia, including Eastridge Mall, an indoor shopping complex, and Franklin Square, a massive series of strip malls filled with major retailers. Gastonia is also home to several sports teams, including the Gastonia Grizzlies summer baseball team and two roller derby teams.

Gastonia is by no means a small town, and there's plenty of nightlife and activity here, especially along the Highway 74 corridor that cuts through the city. But if you want to escape somewhere bigger, or if you have to commute, don't worry: Charlotte is just half an hour's drive to the east. Residents of Gastonia live in the best of both worlds: Life is inexpensive here, and the city is just a short drive away.