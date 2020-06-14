Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

37 Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gastonia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:22am
4 Units Available
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$945
Conveniently located for commuters, just a 20-minute drive to downtown and close to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport. Units have a fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer hookup. Community includes pool, gym and BBQ area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B
405 West Harvie Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
980 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment in Gastonia - Only $795! - You will love this quaint apartment community in the Historic York Chester District, in Gastonia. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
312 West Harrison Street
312 W Harrison Ave, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedroom Bungalow - This 3 bedroom one bath bungalow has stainless and black stove, refrigerator, hardwood and vinyl flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1512 Green Circle Drive
1512 Green Circle Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$895
1341 sqft
4 Bedroom Home with Basement! - Welcome Home! This home has hardwood floors, a nice open kitchen with large windows, three bedrooms are located upstairs and an additional bedroom is in the basement.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
1741 Womble Ln
1741 Womble Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1382 sqft
GASTONIA - 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom - 1382sqft - ready for immediate move in! Ample space in this beautiful 3/2 accentuated by hardwood floors throughout and lots of sunshine coming in through the large windows in every room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
901 Edgewood Circle
901 Edgewood Circle, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Cute one level, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom quadriplex in Historic York Chester District. Fresh paint, wood floors & vinyl plank flooring. Range & refrigerator provided, washer/dryer connections. Window unit for A/C, Gas floor furnace for heat.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
624 S Avon Street
624 South Avon Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1453 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex rental opportunity within walking distance to the park. This home features a large living room with beautiful hardwood floors and a gas log fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
1912 Hemlock Avenue
1912 Hemlock Avenue, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1064 sqft
Just Reduced ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Adorable 3 BR 1 BA 1920s cottage with expansive covered rocking chair front porch and carport on a corner lot. Newly updated and move-in ready for new residents.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
106 Roy Street - B
106 Roy Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1452 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This space is incredible! This is the lower level (basement level apartment) of a duplex in great location of Gastonia. Very spacious, all brand new renovation! There is a lot of light that comes into this unit! Beautiful upgraded kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
1011 Holly Drive
1011 Holly Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1260 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Come view this cute 4-sided brick three BR, one and one half BA home, move-in ready for new residents.
1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
2458 Myers St
2458 Myers Street, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1402 sqft
Remodeled 3/1 , looking for responsible tenant Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in South Gastonia. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included.

1 of 12

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
914 Holder Drive - 1
914 Holder Drive, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$820
1000 sqft
A well maintained brick ranch home sitting on a large lot and on a quiet street with beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the house. The kitchen and bath have vinyl floors. New 2019 roof and Gas Pack Heat 3 yrs old. Fresh paint.
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
502 Village Park Drive
502 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1246 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Town Home - Minutes to Downtown Belmont! - Welcome Home! This beautiful town home is just minutes to Downtown Belmont! You can't find a better location than this! Large spacious living room/dining area with hardwood floors,

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
103 Ferstl Avenue
103 Ferstl Avenue, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
546 sqft
Bright and freshly painted 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Open living room features hardwood floors. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with vinyl floors and views into the living room and dining area with back door to yard area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
107 Ferstl Avenue
107 Ferstl Avenue, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
546 sqft
Bright and freshly painted 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Open living room features hardwood floors. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with vinyl floors and views into the living room and dining area with back door to yard area.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
600 Temple Street
600 Temple Street, Kings Mountain, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Brick Home With Storage Shed - Country living at its finest! This 3bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home sits on a corner lot.

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
321 Goldeneye Drive
321 Goldeneye Drive, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1133 sqft
Wonderful ranch home has 3 BR, 2 bath and 1133 s.f. and is located in Eagle Creek subdivision in Clover, SC on a cul-de-sac lot.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1640 Perfection Ave
1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH! This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow.

1 of 9

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
330 Todd Street
330 Todd Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
624 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home is locate in Belmont and is close to I-85 and shopping and dining. Available for a December 18, 2019 move-in.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Steele Creek
24 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Providence Country Club
27 Units Available
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1429 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Dixie - Berryhill
15 Units Available
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Splash in Solis Keltonwood! Receive up to 1 month Free + Waived Administrative Fee! Contact us Today to schedule your Self-Guided Tour!
City Guide for Gastonia, NC

Political commentator and economist Thomas Sowell was born in Gastonia, and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit attended high school here. Other notable residents include NASCAR drivers, basketball players and artists. Gastonia is a veritable hotbed of notable people.

Gastonia, with a population of just over 70,000, is a medium-sized city that is part of the Charlotte metropolitan area. Known for its beautiful weather, southern hospitality and botanical gardens, Gastonia is a wonderful place to raise a family or reinvent your life. This city is big enough to get lost in but small enough to feel homey. There is plenty to keep you entertained, both indoors and out, making Gastonia the perfect place for a relocation. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Gastonia, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gastonia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

