37 Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC with hardwood floors
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 7
1 of 3
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 9
1 of 26
1 of 41
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 41
Political commentator and economist Thomas Sowell was born in Gastonia, and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit attended high school here. Other notable residents include NASCAR drivers, basketball players and artists. Gastonia is a veritable hotbed of notable people.
Gastonia, with a population of just over 70,000, is a medium-sized city that is part of the Charlotte metropolitan area. Known for its beautiful weather, southern hospitality and botanical gardens, Gastonia is a wonderful place to raise a family or reinvent your life. This city is big enough to get lost in but small enough to feel homey. There is plenty to keep you entertained, both indoors and out, making Gastonia the perfect place for a relocation. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gastonia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.