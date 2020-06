Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

AVAILABLE AUGUST 7, 2020. Cute 2BR/2BA home in Breckenridge with a great floor plan! Large central living room features vaulted ceilings, fireplace, sliding glass doors leading to outdoor patio, and an open kitchen overlooking the living room. Master bedroom with private en suite bath is at the rear of the home and the 2nd bedroom with full bath are at the front. Central heat and air. All appliances provided, including washer and dryer. Getting new flooring, interior paint this summer.