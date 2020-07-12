/
/
/
hope valley
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:36 PM
221 Apartments for rent in Hope Valley, Durham, NC
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Residents have access to a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. 15 minutes from Duke University.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
South Square Townhomes
3300 Shannon Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$848
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,123
1100 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
ARIUM Southpoint
5140 Copper Ridge Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1236 sqft
ARIUM Southpoint provides the ultimate combination of versatile apartments and premium amenities in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2825 South Roxboro Street
2825 South Roxboro Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1107 sqft
HURRY Move in by July 15 to get September rent FREE! This beautiful bungalow home features a large living room, a gorgeous and stylish eat-in kitchen w/large island, lovely luxury vinyl plank floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2126 Alpine Drive
2126 Alpine Road, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Adorable townhome in Breckenridge-super convenient to downtown, RTP, and Chapel Hill. Open floor plan downstairs with large living room, kitchen open to dining room, half bath and laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
2819 Stuart Drive
2819 Stuart Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1780 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-LATE JULY 2020. Lovely contemporary home on large wooded lot in popular Rockwood neighborhood, near downtown. 3 BR 2 BA with open layout. Atrium, with skylight and built-in bookshelves makes a great office. Large deck and 2-car carport.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
126 Cedar Elm Road
126 Cedar Elm Road, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1654 sqft
Available NOW! 2 BR/2 FULL BATHS upstairs. BASEMENT bonus room with gas logs and THIRD FULL BATH leads to patio! Hardwoods on main level! LR/DR includes pass through window to kitchen.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
8 Barnsdale Court
8 Barnsdale Court, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2291 sqft
***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Beautiful rambling home with a large covered porch. Cozy family room, sunny living room and separate dining room, great for entertaining family and friends.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7 Camberwell Court
7 Camberwell Court, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1940 sqft
7 Camberwell Court Available 07/24/20 7 Camberwell Court - Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1940 Sq Ft House. Kitchen includes: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. W/D Connections, Central Gas Heat, Central A/C. No Pets.
Results within 1 mile of Hope Valley
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
41 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$973
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1120 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Ridge Estates
810 Park Ridge Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$984
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1030 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Pinnacle Ridge Apartments
3611 University Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$845
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1003 sqft
Conveniently located complex close to Duke University, plus shops and restaurants in Durham. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. Resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center on site.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
13 Units Available
Woods Edge Apartments
4655 Hope Valley Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1120 sqft
The dining and retail areas of Woodcroft Shopping Center are just minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, gym, courtyard and tennis court. Apartments are recently renovated and have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
69 Units Available
Solis at Patterson Place
3705 Southwest Durham Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,121
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1285 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
178 Units Available
University Hill
3806 University Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,310
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
Welcome to a refreshing new take on apartment living. University Hill is the first of its kind to make apartment living an art with unprecedented technologies, luxurious amenities and an unrivaled atmosphere.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
38 Units Available
Chandler at University Tower
20 Morcroft Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1234 sqft
Stunning location close to schools. Updated community with new appliances. Dog park on-site. Amenities include a coffee bar, garage parking, a stunning pool and a gym. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Valley Terrace
2836 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renewed and Refreshed. Come get reacquainted with a classic. Valley Terrace located off Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd offers REAL HARDWOOD floors & an exceptional location close to Duke University. Welcome to the Neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7 East Bayberry Court
7 East Bayberry Court, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1435 sqft
7 East Bayberry Court Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 3br/2.5ba House 15 Minutes from Downtown Durham, Chapel Hill and RTP! - Beautiful 3br/2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Hollow Oak Dr
108 Hollow Oak Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1182 sqft
108 Hollow Oak Dr Available 08/01/20 Renovated Woodcroft 2 bed, 2 bath town home with fenced back yard! - LEASE CURRENTLY PENDING Renovated Woodcroft 2 bed, 2 bath town home with fenced back yard! This two story gem tucked in a quiet culdesac is
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
728 Cook Road
728 Cook Road, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1596 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
906 Park Ridge Road
906 Park Ridge Road, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$987
830 sqft
Current specials: $50 application fee, $100 refundable reservation fee (half off - save $100!) Prices and specials subject to change daily; please visit our website for the most current information: www.parkridgeestates-prg.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Tressel Way
138 Tressel Way, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1458 sqft
138 Tressel Way Available 09/07/20 Immaculate & Upgraded 2 bedroom Town Home in SW Durham - 2 bedroom executive townhome across from Hope Valley Country Club and only 10 minutes from Duke! Available Sept 7th Great location! Located in the Windsor
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3908 Kettering Drive
3908 Kettering Drive, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2160 sqft
Prior day notice required for all showings. Showings are subject to the restrictions imposed by the City/County of Durham attached to the listing. Please call for a link to the virtual tour to review before showing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1830 James St
1830 James Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
900 sqft
1830 James St - - 2BR, 1BA Home - Kitchen is complete with earth tone Black Splash, brand new Counter Tops & Cabinets. Range, Fridge, and Washer/Dryer Connections included. Updated Bathroom, Refinished Hardwoods, Central Heat and A/C, Full Basement.
