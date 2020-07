Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill fire pit hot tub online portal

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Take the best of Apartment living and situate it in the master-planned community of Brightleaf at the Park and you have the making of an urban sanctuary in a natural sophistication of scenery, amenities and location. Minutes from the research triangle park business centers and RDU airport. You'll find shopping, dining and entertainment in nearly all directions. Escape to your personal retreat or experience all that the area has to offer, the choice is yours. An Artisan approach where you can live like you mean it.