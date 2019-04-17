Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clayton
Find more places like 146 Plymouth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton, NC
/
146 Plymouth Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
146 Plymouth Drive
146 Plymouth Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clayton
See all
Little Creek
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
146 Plymouth Drive, Clayton, NC 27520
Little Creek
Amenities
granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in Clayton with easy access to highways. First floor bedroom with full bath or use as an office. Granite countertops, large rooms, Loft bonus and two car garage. Sorry no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 146 Plymouth Drive have any available units?
146 Plymouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton, NC
.
What amenities does 146 Plymouth Drive have?
Some of 146 Plymouth Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 146 Plymouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
146 Plymouth Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Plymouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 146 Plymouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton
.
Does 146 Plymouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 146 Plymouth Drive does offer parking.
Does 146 Plymouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Plymouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Plymouth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 146 Plymouth Drive has a pool.
Does 146 Plymouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 146 Plymouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Plymouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Plymouth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Plymouth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Plymouth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way
Clayton, NC 27520
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr
Clayton, NC 27527
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop
Clayton, NC 27527
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop
Clayton, NC 27520
Similar Pages
Clayton 1 Bedrooms
Clayton 2 Bedrooms
Clayton Apartments with Balcony
Clayton Apartments with Gym
Clayton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NC
Durham, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Cary, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Apex, NC
Morrisville, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NC
Garner, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Holly Springs, NC
Goldsboro, NC
Knightdale, NC
Wilson, NC
Spring Lake, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Hillsborough, NC
Hope Mills, NC
Butner, NC
Rolesville, NC
Wendell, NC
Smithfield, NC
Zebulon, NC
Henderson, NC
Angier, NC
Sanford, NC
Lillington, NC
Mount Olive, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Little Creek
Neuse
Apartments Near Colleges
Fayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
Meredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh