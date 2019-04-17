All apartments in Clayton
146 Plymouth Drive

Location

146 Plymouth Drive, Clayton, NC 27520
Little Creek

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in Clayton with easy access to highways. First floor bedroom with full bath or use as an office. Granite countertops, large rooms, Loft bonus and two car garage. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Plymouth Drive have any available units?
146 Plymouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton, NC.
What amenities does 146 Plymouth Drive have?
Some of 146 Plymouth Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Plymouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
146 Plymouth Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Plymouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 146 Plymouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton.
Does 146 Plymouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 146 Plymouth Drive does offer parking.
Does 146 Plymouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Plymouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Plymouth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 146 Plymouth Drive has a pool.
Does 146 Plymouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 146 Plymouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Plymouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Plymouth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Plymouth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Plymouth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
