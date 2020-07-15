Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments

Lease Length: 8-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Cable & Internet $85/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet; $400 for 2 pets
limit: Max 2 pets allowed
rent: $20 / pet / month
restrictions: 75lb weight limit combined. We do not accept Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies or any mix thereof.