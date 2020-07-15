All apartments in Clayton
Find more places like Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton, NC
/
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:58 AM

Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments

20 Pine Hall Dr · (833) 381-2519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clayton
See all
East Clayton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC 27527
East Clayton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-201 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 7-206 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Unit 6-100 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-203 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1373 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
parking
gym
fire pit
google fiber
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
pool table
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC. The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments feature all of the benefits of the city life without the traffic and noise, and is conveniently located just south of Raleigh near I-40, I-95 and NC-70. Shopping, dining and entertainment are at your fingertips with Clayton Village Shopping Center and Clayton Corners only minutes from your front door.

The Pines at Glen Laurel offers an amenities package perfect for your busy lifestyle. Take a dip in our Restort-style swimming pool with in-water tanning ledge and sun deck, use the outdoor kitchen with grilling stations or take your furry friend to our leash-free pet park. Whatever you decide, you'll find our community offers all of the conveniences you could ask for. Our homes offer living spaces with all of the modern, high-end touches you could ever want in your home. Step in and you are greeted by beautifu

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Cable & Internet $85/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet; $400 for 2 pets
limit: Max 2 pets allowed
rent: $20 / pet / month
restrictions: 75lb weight limit combined. We do not accept Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies or any mix thereof.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments have any available units?
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments have?
Some of Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments has a pool.
Does Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop
Clayton, NC 27520
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop
Clayton, NC 27527
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way
Clayton, NC 27520

Similar Pages

Clayton 1 BedroomsClayton 2 Bedrooms
Clayton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClayton Apartments with Pool
Clayton Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Rocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Little Creek
Neuse

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity