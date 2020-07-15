Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park pool bbq/grill parking gym fire pit google fiber internet access internet cafe lobby pool table

Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC. The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments feature all of the benefits of the city life without the traffic and noise, and is conveniently located just south of Raleigh near I-40, I-95 and NC-70. Shopping, dining and entertainment are at your fingertips with Clayton Village Shopping Center and Clayton Corners only minutes from your front door.



The Pines at Glen Laurel offers an amenities package perfect for your busy lifestyle. Take a dip in our Restort-style swimming pool with in-water tanning ledge and sun deck, use the outdoor kitchen with grilling stations or take your furry friend to our leash-free pet park. Whatever you decide, you'll find our community offers all of the conveniences you could ask for. Our homes offer living spaces with all of the modern, high-end touches you could ever want in your home. Step in and you are greeted by beautifu