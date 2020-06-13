/
48 Apartments for rent in Smithfield, NC📍
401 S 5th St
401 South 5th Street, Smithfield, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1659 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Smtihfield - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in downtown Smithfield. It has an inviting feel with the wrap around porch and is convenient to shopping and dining. (RLNE5148466)
107 S Lakeside Dr
107 South Lakeside Drive, Smithfield, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
One story Brick home in Smithfield, NC - 3 BR/2 BA Brick ranch with a two car garage and extra storage. Living/Dining Room. Washer/Dryer hookups for electric units. 3 season room off family room. Small greenhouse and storage building available.
1012 Chestnut Drive
1012 Chestnut Drive, Smithfield, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1843 sqft
Avail JUNE 3, 2020 ~ Spacious Brick Ranch in Established Community of Smithfield, 1843 SF, 3BR, 2BA, LG Kitchen w/Island & 2 Pantries! NO CARPET ~ HRDWD, TILE, VINYL FLRS! Natural Gas Heat & Water Heater, Central A/C, NICE BACK YARD, Exterior
964 - D Berkshire Road
964 Berkshire Rd, Smithfield, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1008 sqft
Well maintained 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath end unit townhouse with gas log FP, stainlessappliances, security system, fenced backyard, exterior storage building and extraparking. Pets negotiable
Results within 1 mile of Smithfield
81 Beadle Court
81 Beadle Court, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
81 Beadle Court Available 07/01/20 Johnston County Jewel - 3 bedroom with 2 car garage in Lee Farms - Smithfield/Wilson Mills - This 2 story home offers open floor plan with additional storage in walk in attic.
Results within 5 miles of Smithfield
111 Hunter Landing
111 Hunters Landing Drive, Wilson's Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Gorgeous, almost new 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home on large private lot with tons of custom updates! Family room with cathedral ceiling and beautiful accent wall.
150 Nevada Court
150 Nevada Court, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2305 sqft
Immaculate, almost new 2 story cul-de-sac home w/2 car garage in great Clayton location! Main floor has living room, open dining room & family room overlook lg. kitchen w/island & lots of counterspace/cabinets plus a walk-in pantry.
105 Dropseed Lane
105 Dropseed Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1393 sqft
There is much to love about this move-in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the
15 Creststone Court
15 Creststone Court, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2600 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
305 East Lizzie Street
305 East Lizzie Street, Selma, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
840 sqft
Newly remolded two bedroom/one bathroom home. convent to downtown Selma and shopping. Town utilities. No Pets Allowed. Application fee - $50. Apply at neighborsassociates.com. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
Results within 10 miles of Smithfield
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Raleigh, these spacious homes feature oversized closets, private balconies, and vaulted ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a modern business center, a fully equipped gym, and a pool, among other amenities.
408 Cooper St.
408 Cooper Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Home- Close to Downtown Clayton- Available Now! - Available Now! Great Location! Minutes from downtown Clayton and an easy commute to Raleigh! Located in a cute neighborhood with lots of trees surrounding.
1037 Cove Circle
1037 Cove Circle, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1039 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,039 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
107 Balsam Fir Place
107 Balsam Fir Place, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
1777 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
63 Jonalker Court
63 Jonalker Ct, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1921 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
915 E Joyner St
915 Joyner Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 BR home in Clayton - Property Id: 294826 3 BR home with eat in kitchen, hardwood floors. Detached garage. Near shopping Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294826 Property Id 294826 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5837299)
203 Denby Circle
203 Denby Circle, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1496 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
70 Orange Blossom Ct
70 Orange Blossom Ct, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1887 sqft
Scenic Suburb & Running Trail, 15 min From Raleigh - Property Id: 289781 Be apart of the community of welcoming neighbors. Enjoy an evening at the private access pool or get some exercise at the outdoor sports complex just up the hill.
155 Oakdale Ave.
155 Oakdale Avenue, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1395 sqft
155 Oakdale Ave. - 155 Oakdale Ave.
104 Singletary Ct.
104 Singletary Ct, Johnston County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2642 sqft
104 Singletary Ct. Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW 5 BEDROOM, 3 1/2 BATH HOME FOR RENT! - Don't miss this beautiful Irwin floor plan! Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.
101 Waterford Drive
101 Waterford Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1632 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,632 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
90 Monarch Trl
90 Monarch Trail, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Recently updated well maintained house in the country. Nice open layout. Just 4 minutes from Flowers Plantation/Buffalo Rd area. New flooring and freshly painted. Comes with appliances and washer/dryer. Large yard with nice deck. Ready now.
646 Santa Gertrudis Dr
646 Santa Gertrudis Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1433 sqft
Available July 7th. This home has everything you could ask for and more...
In Smithfield, the median rent is $530 for a studio, $656 for a 1-bedroom, $757 for a 2-bedroom, and $987 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Smithfield, check out our monthly Smithfield Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Smithfield area include Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University at Raleigh. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Smithfield from include Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary, and Chapel Hill.