neuse
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
94 Apartments for rent in Neuse, Clayton, NC
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
64 Randolph Drive
64 Randolph Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1457 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
368 Athletic Club Boulevard
368 Athletic Club Blvd, Johnston County, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
578 sqft
Desirable Riverwood location in Clayton. Updated 1 bedroom with a boardwalk/riverwalk type feel. Rental includes water, washer, dryer and Athletic Club membership w gym, pool and golf privileges. Possibility of 1st, 2nd or 3rd floor availability.
Results within 1 mile of Neuse
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1373 sqft
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Denby Circle
203 Denby Circle, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1496 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,496 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
113 Houston Lane
113 Houston Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1511 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
257 Pearson Place
257 Pearson Pl, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1850 sqft
Exceptional 4bdr/2.5 bath home located in Riverwood Athletic Club. Open floor plan. Living RM has built-in bookshelves. Beautiful kitchen offers granite counter-tops and center island. All bdrms up.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Balsam Fir Place
107 Balsam Fir Place, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1777 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,777 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
136 Haywood Lane
136 Haywood Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1537 sqft
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
157 Sunnyview Lane
157 Sunnyview Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1620 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse located in the heart of Clayton minutes from downtown amenities and local business. 2 Story End Unit Townhome with 1-Car Garage , 3 bedrooms with 2 and 1/2 baths.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Sloan Dr
101 Sloan Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1850 sqft
101 Sloan Dr Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Riverwood! - After a long day out, nothing’s sweeter than coming home to the classic Player floorplan.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
105 Haywood Lane
105 Haywood Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1493 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
142 Sunnyview Lane
142 Sunnyview Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1696 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Clayton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11 N Grey Abbey Drive
11 N Grey Abbey Dr, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
View at https://youtu.be/1TC7Y8KnAtE Avail 07/18; small dogs OK; NO cats. Approx 1600sqft 3 bedrm/2.5 bath townhome w/garage. Private back patio that looks overdog park. Laminates grace the 1st floor.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
264 Wembley Drive
264 Wembley Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1720 sqft
Available JULY 1- Flowers Plantation -3 BR/2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
36 Ashview Drive
36 Ashview Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1685 sqft
A Must See home coming available 8/1 in Flowers Plantation!! Downstairs is functionally laid out open concept featuring flowing hardwoods, granite counters and stainless appliances.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
28 Ashview Drive
28 Ashview Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1748 sqft
Coming 7/1, a must see beautiful home in Flowers Plantation!! Contemporary loft-style living is found in the Manchester, with its open kitchen-dining-living combination. Buyers prefer its layout with rear-yard access from the kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
125 Woodson Drive
125 Woodson Drive, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1212 sqft
Ready to move in, 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, all appliances including refrigerator and washer/dryer. Daycare, doctors office, Riverwood elementary and middleschool in the subdivision.
1 of 16
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
239 Pamlico Drive
239 Pamlico Dr, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1604 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,604 square feet.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
149 Pearson Place
149 Pearson Place, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2058 sqft
Beautiful home in Riverwood Country Club ....open floor plan with 3 upstairs bedrooms and a bonus area. The elementary school is right around the corner. Nice open Kitchen/living area, perfect for family interaction.
1 of 17
Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
140 Bobby Ray Court
140 Bobby Ray Ct, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2267 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
82 Relict Dr
82 Relict Dr, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
2060 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
221 Georgetowne Drive
221 Georgetowne Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
Don't miss out on this stunning 3 bed 2.5 bath home in a great location. Enjoy the open floor plan with a large kitchen dinning area. Hardwood floors downstairs great kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
400 Athletic Club Boulevard
400 Athletic Club Blvd, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
474 sqft
Desirable Riverwood location in Clayton. Updated 1 bedroom with a boardwalk/riverwalk type feel. Rental includes water, washer, dryer and Athletic Club membership w gym, pool and golf privileges. Possibility of 1st, 2nd or 3rd floor availability.
Results within 5 miles of Neuse
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
7 Units Available
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1336 sqft
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
