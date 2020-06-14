Apartment List
NC
/
clayton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Clayton, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clayton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Little Creek
4 Units Available
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Neuse
3 Units Available
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Raleigh, these spacious homes feature oversized closets, private balconies, and vaulted ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a modern business center, a fully equipped gym, and a pool, among other amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
915 E Joyner St
915 Joyner Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 BR home in Clayton - Property Id: 294826 3 BR home with eat in kitchen, hardwood floors. Detached garage. Near shopping Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294826 Property Id 294826 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5837299)

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
East Clayton
1 Unit Available
172 Townsend Drive
172 Townsend Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2544 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home located on a private wooded lot in desirable Glen Laurel, home of the Neuse Golf Club w/opt Golf/Swim & Tennis.
Results within 1 mile of Clayton

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East Clayton
1 Unit Available
70 Orange Blossom Ct
70 Orange Blossom Ct, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1887 sqft
Scenic Suburb & Running Trail, 15 min From Raleigh - Property Id: 289781 Be apart of the community of welcoming neighbors. Enjoy an evening at the private access pool or get some exercise at the outdoor sports complex just up the hill.
Results within 5 miles of Clayton
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
$
13 Units Available
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Sumerlyn Luxury Apartments offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Sumerlyn offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
646 Santa Gertrudis Dr
646 Santa Gertrudis Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1433 sqft
Available July 7th. This home has everything you could ask for and more...

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5313 Sapphire Springs Drive
5313 Sapphire Springs Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
3316 sqft
Spacious 3316 s.f. home in Knightdale, NC in Rockbridge subdivision! (Pics coming soon.) This fantastic home greets you with a welcoming rocking chair porch and offers 4 BRs + LOFT and 2.5 baths.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lakeside Townes
1 Unit Available
264 Wembley Drive
264 Wembley Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1720 sqft
Available JULY 1- Flowers Plantation -3 BR/2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
277 Flowers Crest Way
277 Flowers Crest Way, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2774 sqft
Incredible 2-story home in an award-winning Flowers Plantation community! Open floor plan with wood flooring features main-level guest BR with access to full bath, formal DR, FR w/fireplace, and kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters, castled
Results within 10 miles of Clayton
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
101 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
$
6 Units Available
Flats on 7th
917 Seventh Ave, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1000 sqft
This upscale community features ample upgrades including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Located near Highway 70, shops, and dining. This community has a playground, pool, tennis court, and business center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1100 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107
1310 Canyon Rock Court, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1690 sqft
1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in SE Raleigh! - This lovely townhome is located only 10 minutes from downtown Raleigh.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
816 Laurens Way
816 Laurens Way, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1980 sqft
Beautiful home on unique corner lot (wooded common area w/creek runs to left side of property)! Hardwood floors welcome you home! Large family room with great natural light! Beautiful kitchen with eat in area & sliding glass doors to backyard!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
7381 Birchshire Drive
7381 Birchshire Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2310 sqft
Beautiful house with Wood flooring on main. DR w/wainscoting and crown molding, FR w/fireplace. Kitchen w/abundant cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash, island and breakfast area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
740 Hanska Way
740 Hanska Way, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1259 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Southeast Raleigh. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Biltmore Hills
1 Unit Available
1203 Bunche Drive
1203 Bunche Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Available 8/25/20. No Pets. 3bdr/1bath ranch home in Biltmore Hills. Hardwood flooring. Eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Back patio is big enough for table/chairs. W/D connections. Large yard and extra storage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1249 Turkey Trot Road
1249 Turkey Trot Rd, Wendell, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2546 sqft
Just like brand new beautiful home with 1st floor bedroom suite. Open floor plan for livingroom and upgraded kitchen, dining room with laminate wood flooring.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
110 Tortola Place
110 Tortola Place, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Wonderful home on 2+ acre lake w/lovely views from nearly every room! Nice front porch welcomes you to this home w/large living room/TV niche over Fireplace,hardwood floors in dining & kitchen, laundry room, master bedroom w/garden tub/shower in

1 of 14

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
8704 New River Circle
8704 New River Circle, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1514 sqft
Well maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home with a rocking chair front porch. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Spacious master suite with walk-in-closet, dual bath vanities, and wainscoting.

1 of 23

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
5833 Arbaugh Court
5833 Arbaugh Court, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1360 sqft
Now accepting applications & showing requests at FoursquareNC.com __________________________________________________ Single Family Home. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted and move in ready.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Clayton, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clayton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

