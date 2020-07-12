/
little creek
100 Apartments for rent in Little Creek, Clayton, NC
$
7 Units Available
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1336 sqft
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
1 Unit Available
107 Balsam Fir Place
107 Balsam Fir Place, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1777 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,777 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
128 Plymouth Drive
128 Plymouth Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1394 sqft
Back on the market!! Amazing 3 bed 2 ranch style home in Cobblestone Place. Enjoy the open floor plan with a spacious kitchen and hardwoods through out the main living area. Close to shopping and restaurants. Located in a great school district.
1 Unit Available
239 Pamlico Drive
239 Pamlico Dr, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1604 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,604 square feet.
1 Unit Available
392 Averasboro Drive
392 Averasboro Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2914 sqft
If you like lots of space, this is THE ONE! Nestled in the popular Cobbestone swimming pool community, the large formal areas are the first stop as you enter this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
64 Randolph Drive
64 Randolph Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1457 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
157 Sunnyview Lane
157 Sunnyview Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1620 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse located in the heart of Clayton minutes from downtown amenities and local business. 2 Story End Unit Townhome with 1-Car Garage , 3 bedrooms with 2 and 1/2 baths.
1 Unit Available
142 Sunnyview Lane
142 Sunnyview Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1696 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Clayton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
1 Unit Available
309 Fieldspar Lane
309 Fieldspar Ln, Clayton, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2200 sqft
This beautiful home is located near shopping, dining, schools, and Clayton Community Park! The spacious floor plan includes a family room open to the breakfast area and kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, an island, and a pantry.
2 Units Available
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1373 sqft
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
14 Units Available
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1431 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Stallings Mill Apartment Homes, one of Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Communities! With an array of amenities such as, our Resort Style Salt-Water Swimming Pool, Luxurious Grilling Pavilion, and Relaxing Community Fire
1 Unit Available
120 Spaniel Drive
120 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
2386 sqft
New luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own Houndswood pet spa.
1 Unit Available
118 Spaniel Drive
118 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,518
2375 sqft
New Luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd fl balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own Pet spa. Kids playground, covered picnic and barbecue area with adjacent open field and Disc Golf.
1 Unit Available
113 Houston Lane
113 Houston Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1511 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
78 Valleyfield Drive
78 Valleyfield Drive, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2109 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
90 Heron Point Way
90 Heron Point Way, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2000 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
185 National Drive
185 National Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1884 sqft
Welcome home! This newly built home in Gordon Park has all the upgrades, granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, gas range, HUGE pull up breakfast bar, gas fireplace, and all of this is just when you walk into this beautifully
1 Unit Available
75 Davelyn Court
75 Davelyn Court, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2222 sqft
Beautiful home in Cleveland Springs. Great location! Convenient to shopping and highways. Neutral paint and flooring throughout this 4 Bed/2.5 Bath home. All beds up! Lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
257 Pearson Place
257 Pearson Pl, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1850 sqft
Exceptional 4bdr/2.5 bath home located in Riverwood Athletic Club. Open floor plan. Living RM has built-in bookshelves. Beautiful kitchen offers granite counter-tops and center island. All bdrms up.
1 Unit Available
163 Glen Laurel Road
163 Glen Laurel Road, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2533 sqft
2-Story in country setting close to Novo Nordsk, Grifols and Caterpillar - Freshly painted 2-Story on very large lot in country setting close to Novo Nordsk & Grifols and Caterpillar.
1 Unit Available
350 Big Pine Road
350 Big Pine Road, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1297 sqft
350 Big Pine Road Available 08/01/20 Amazing home Minutes to Raleigh - Come see this great home. Recently renovated and ready for move in. Close to Raleigh, Clayton and Garner. Close to shopping and great schools.
1 Unit Available
136 Haywood Lane
136 Haywood Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1537 sqft
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
6796 Cornwallis Road
6796 Cornwallis Road, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2415 sqft
6796 Cornwallis Road Three Bedroom House - Minutes from the White Oak Shopping Center with plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Three bedroom, Two bath house with a large basement. Approx. 1,415 sq. ft. upstairs and 1,000 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
147 Hay Field Drive
147 Hay Field Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2126 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
