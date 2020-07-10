/
apartments with washer dryer
28 Apartments for rent in Clayton, NC with washer-dryer
2 Units Available
Neuse
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Raleigh, these spacious homes feature oversized closets, private balconies, and vaulted ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a modern business center, a fully equipped gym, and a pool, among other amenities.
12 Units Available
Municipal Park
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1431 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Stallings Mill Apartment Homes, one of Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Communities! With an array of amenities such as, our Resort Style Salt-Water Swimming Pool, Luxurious Grilling Pavilion, and Relaxing Community Fire
2 Units Available
East Clayton
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1373 sqft
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
1 Unit Available
East Clayton
142 Sunnyview Lane
142 Sunnyview Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1696 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Clayton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
125 Woodson Drive
125 Woodson Drive, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1212 sqft
Ready to move in, 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, all appliances including refrigerator and washer/dryer. Daycare, doctors office, Riverwood elementary and middleschool in the subdivision.
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
400 Athletic Club Boulevard
400 Athletic Club Blvd, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
474 sqft
Desirable Riverwood location in Clayton. Updated 1 bedroom with a boardwalk/riverwalk type feel. Rental includes water, washer, dryer and Athletic Club membership w gym, pool and golf privileges. Possibility of 1st, 2nd or 3rd floor availability.
Results within 5 miles of Clayton
9 Units Available
Magnolia House
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Magnolia House offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Magnolia House offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
1 Unit Available
111 Hunter Landing
111 Hunters Landing Drive, Wilson's Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Gorgeous, almost new 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home on large private lot with tons of custom updates! Family room with cathedral ceiling and beautiful accent wall.
1 Unit Available
81 Beadle Court
81 Beadle Court, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
81 Beadle Court Available 07/11/20 Johnston County Jewel - 3 bedroom with 2 car garage in Lee Farms - Smithfield/Wilson Mills - This 2 story home offers open floor plan with additional storage in walk in attic.
1 Unit Available
3541 Aldie Court
3541 Aldie Court, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Can't beat the value! Just $1,150/month for a three bedroom townhouse. Includes; Blinds, fridge (stainless appliances) and dark espresso cabinets. READY NOW! Washer & Dryer available for $25/mth.
1 Unit Available
Neuse
368 Athletic Club Boulevard
368 Athletic Club Blvd, Johnston County, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
578 sqft
Desirable Riverwood location in Clayton. Updated 1 bedroom with a boardwalk/riverwalk type feel. Rental includes water, washer, dryer and Athletic Club membership w gym, pool and golf privileges. Possibility of 1st, 2nd or 3rd floor availability.
Results within 10 miles of Clayton
11 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1401 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.
88 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
16 Units Available
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1310 sqft
Abberly Place I at White Oak Crossing is located at 500 Abberly Crest Blvd., NC and is managed by HHHunt, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
9 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,037
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
5 Units Available
Flats on 7th
917 Seventh Ave, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This upscale community features ample upgrades including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Located near Highway 70, shops, and dining. This community has a playground, pool, tennis court, and business center.
1 Unit Available
227 Bayleigh Court
227 Bayleigh Court, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1464 sqft
227 Bayleigh Court Available 07/20/20 227 Bayleigh Court ~ Beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse in Garner - ***Property tours to begin 7/13/2020*** Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse with private driveway and 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
Hedingham
5333 Cog Hill Court
5333 Cog Hill Court, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1250 sqft
5333 Cog Hill Court Available 08/01/20 End Unit Townhome in Popular Hedingham Community - No maintenance, end unit townhome backs to the 7th hole of Hedingham Golf Course! Interior is in immaculate condition featuring a spacious family room with a
1 Unit Available
1025 Holly Pointe Dr.
1025 Holly Pointe Drive, Wendell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
1025 Holly Pointe Dr. Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 BR/2 BA Wendell Home $1275/mo.
1 Unit Available
90 Monarch Trl
90 Monarch Trail, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Recently updated well maintained house in the country. Nice open layout. Just 4 minutes from Flowers Plantation/Buffalo Rd area. New flooring and freshly painted. Comes with appliances and washer/dryer. Large yard with nice deck. Ready now.
1 Unit Available
301 Pine Forest Trail
301 Pine Forest Trl, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
906 sqft
Great end 2 bedroom unit Town home, close to shopping and restaurants. Includes cozy family rooms that leads to the kitchen. Has tons of cabinet spaces, dishwasher included along with other appliances. Washer and dryer included as well.
1 Unit Available
Hedingham
2129 Ventana Lane
2129 Ventana Lane, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1020 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 12. TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME ON THE GOLF COURSE! ENJOY THE BRIGHTKITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. TILE AND HARDWOODSTHROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR. GAS LOG FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM.
1 Unit Available
Hedingham
2207 Whistling Straits Way
2207 Whistling Straits Way, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/21! Townhome 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath in Hedingham Golf, tennis, swimCommunity with Ponds, Walking Trails & Club House. Family room w/built-insflanking Gas log Fireplace. Cathedral Ceiling in Master Suite, Private baths in bothbedrooms.
1 Unit Available
Worthdale
506 Beverly Drive
506 Beverly Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
975 sqft
Conveniently located one level 3 bedroom, 1 bath, brick home. Hardwood floors through out, new blinds, new stove, new vinyl flooring in kitchen and bath.
