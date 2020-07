Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed internet cafe lobby

Take A Virtual Tour Today!



Come and experience Amelia Station, luxury apartments in Clayton NC, where you are free to be yourself. Our Clayton Apartments are less than 3 miles away from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh, NC, and our convenient location off of Amelia Church Road and NC Hwy 42 allows for direct access to the new state-of-the-art Johnston Medical Center-Clayton & Clayton Community Center.



Come home to luxury living. Relax while soaking in the sun by the zero-entry resort style pool. Meet new neighbors at the outdoor grilling pavilion & pool side entertainment plaza. Enjoy sipping your morning coffee from the complimentary coffee station in our resident club room, which includes billiards and a fully equipped business center. Amelia Station is proud to be pet-friendly offering a leash free Bark Park and plenty of room to walk your dog.