2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 AM
30 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Clayton, NC
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Clayton
7 Units Available
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1112 sqft
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Municipal Park
24 Units Available
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes in Clayton, NC! Come live the Difference at Stallings Mill, Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Community.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Neuse
6 Units Available
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1176 sqft
A short drive from Raleigh, these spacious homes feature oversized closets, private balconies, and vaulted ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a modern business center, a fully equipped gym, and a pool, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Little Creek
3 Units Available
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:18am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
2849 Bennington Drive
2849 Bennington Drive, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1240 sqft
2849 Bennington Drive, Clayton, NC 27520 1,240 sq ft. 2 stories 2 beds 2.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
361 Athletic Club Boulevard
361 Athletic Club Blvd, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Come visit our beautiful 2 bdr villa in Riverwood Athletic Club. Renters receive access to the Riverwood Athletic Club and access to the indoor and outdoor pool and 4 local golf courses with FREE GOLF! Also, $500 off the 1st month's rent.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
115 Ballancer Way
115 Ballancer Way, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome w 1 car garage. All Ballancer homes back to trees and have an elevated wooden deck. Includes a Fred Smith Athletic Club membership with access to pools, gyms, and golf. Inquire about our concrete patio units.
1 of 9
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
125 Woodson Drive
125 Woodson Drive, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1212 sqft
Ready to move in, 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, all appliances including refrigerator and washer/dryer. Daycare, doctors office, Riverwood elementary and middleschool in the subdivision.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
$
13 Units Available
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Sumerlyn Luxury Apartments offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Sumerlyn offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
36 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1064 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
103 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1149 sqft
Abberly Place I at White Oak Crossing is located at 500 Abberly Crest Blvd., NC and is managed by HHHunt, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
12 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
996 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1114 sqft
Move in by 06.28.20 to receive One Month Free on our Two Bedroom Floor Plan!! Call our leasing office today for more details! Restrictions apply.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1124 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1090 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments
3301 Sungrove Ln, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1097 sqft
The all-new Sunnybrook Pointe takes Raleigh apartment living to the next level. Enjoy affordable apartment living with exceptional amenities – swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse with residents’ kitchen, outdoor grills and gazebos.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
$
5 Units Available
Flats on 7th
917 Seventh Ave, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1000 sqft
This upscale community features ample upgrades including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Located near Highway 70, shops, and dining. This community has a playground, pool, tennis court, and business center.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hedingham
1 Unit Available
5333 Cog Hill Court
5333 Cog Hill Court, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
5333 Cog Hill Court Available 08/01/20 End Unit Townhome in Popular Hedingham Community - No maintenance, end unit townhome backs to the 7th hole of Hedingham Golf Course! Interior is in immaculate condition featuring a spacious family room with a
