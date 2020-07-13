/
pet friendly apartments
56 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Clayton, NC
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
East Clayton
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1373 sqft
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Little Creek
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1336 sqft
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Municipal Park
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1431 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Stallings Mill Apartment Homes, one of Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Communities! With an array of amenities such as, our Resort Style Salt-Water Swimming Pool, Luxurious Grilling Pavilion, and Relaxing Community Fire
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
136 Haywood Lane
136 Haywood Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1537 sqft
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
East Clayton
142 Sunnyview Lane
142 Sunnyview Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1696 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Clayton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
400 Athletic Club Boulevard
400 Athletic Club Blvd, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
474 sqft
Desirable Riverwood location in Clayton. Updated 1 bedroom with a boardwalk/riverwalk type feel. Rental includes water, washer, dryer and Athletic Club membership w gym, pool and golf privileges. Possibility of 1st, 2nd or 3rd floor availability.
Results within 1 mile of Clayton
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
East Clayton
185 National Drive
185 National Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1884 sqft
Welcome home! This newly built home in Gordon Park has all the upgrades, granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, gas range, HUGE pull up breakfast bar, gas fireplace, and all of this is just when you walk into this beautifully
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Clayton
163 Glen Laurel Road
163 Glen Laurel Road, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2533 sqft
2-Story in country setting close to Novo Nordsk, Grifols and Caterpillar - Freshly painted 2-Story on very large lot in country setting close to Novo Nordsk & Grifols and Caterpillar.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
36 Ashview Drive
36 Ashview Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1685 sqft
A Must See home coming available 8/1 in Flowers Plantation!! Downstairs is functionally laid out open concept featuring flowing hardwoods, granite counters and stainless appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
86 Florence Drive
86 Florence Drive, Johnston County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2812 sqft
Spacious five bedroom home in master planned neighborhood! First floor guest bedroom, first floor office, formal dining, open floor plan, chef's kitchen w/ granite, hardwoods, fireplace, decorative woodwork & trey ceiling.
Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
140 Bobby Ray Court
140 Bobby Ray Ct, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2267 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Clayton
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
9 Units Available
Magnolia House
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Magnolia House offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Magnolia House offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
118 Spaniel Drive
118 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,518
2375 sqft
New Luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd fl balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own Pet spa. Kids playground, covered picnic and barbecue area with adjacent open field and Disc Golf.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
120 Spaniel Drive
120 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
2386 sqft
New luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own Houndswood pet spa.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
90 Heron Point Way
90 Heron Point Way, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2000 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
111 Hunter Landing
111 Hunters Landing Drive, Wilson's Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Gorgeous, almost new 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home on large private lot with tons of custom updates! Family room with cathedral ceiling and beautiful accent wall.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
75 Davelyn Court
75 Davelyn Court, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2222 sqft
Beautiful home in Cleveland Springs. Great location! Convenient to shopping and highways. Neutral paint and flooring throughout this 4 Bed/2.5 Bath home. All beds up! Lots of natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
350 Big Pine Road
350 Big Pine Road, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1297 sqft
350 Big Pine Road Available 08/01/20 Amazing home Minutes to Raleigh - Come see this great home. Recently renovated and ready for move in. Close to Raleigh, Clayton and Garner. Close to shopping and great schools.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Community Park
6796 Cornwallis Road
6796 Cornwallis Road, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2415 sqft
6796 Cornwallis Road Three Bedroom House - Minutes from the White Oak Shopping Center with plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Three bedroom, Two bath house with a large basement. Approx. 1,415 sq. ft. upstairs and 1,000 sq. ft.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
106 Spaniel Drive
106 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,488
2332 sqft
New Luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry,two car garage,back patio and 2nd floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and pet spa. Kids playground, covered picnic and barbecue area with adjacent open field with Disc golf.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
108 Spaniel Drive
108 Spaniel Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2356 sqft
New luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own " Houndswash" pet spa.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
11 N Grey Abbey Drive
11 N Grey Abbey Dr, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
View at https://youtu.be/1TC7Y8KnAtE Avail 07/18; small dogs OK; NO cats. Approx 1600sqft 3 bedrm/2.5 bath townhome w/garage. Private back patio that looks overdog park. Laminates grace the 1st floor.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
254 Marsh Creek Drive
254 Marsh Creek Drive, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2235 sqft
Coming soon, 8/1. A MUST SEE!!! Large front porch, HUGE Family Room with gas fireplace. Designer Kitchen w/GRANITE Countertops, TILE Backsplash, refrigerator gallery, stainless steel appliances and large island.
