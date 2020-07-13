/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
77 Apartments for rent in Clayton, NC with pool
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
East Clayton
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1373 sqft
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Little Creek
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1336 sqft
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Municipal Park
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1431 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Stallings Mill Apartment Homes, one of Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Communities! With an array of amenities such as, our Resort Style Salt-Water Swimming Pool, Luxurious Grilling Pavilion, and Relaxing Community Fire
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
257 Pearson Place
257 Pearson Pl, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1850 sqft
Exceptional 4bdr/2.5 bath home located in Riverwood Athletic Club. Open floor plan. Living RM has built-in bookshelves. Beautiful kitchen offers granite counter-tops and center island. All bdrms up.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Little Creek
107 Balsam Fir Place
107 Balsam Fir Place, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1777 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,777 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
East Clayton
157 Sunnyview Lane
157 Sunnyview Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1620 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse located in the heart of Clayton minutes from downtown amenities and local business. 2 Story End Unit Townhome with 1-Car Garage , 3 bedrooms with 2 and 1/2 baths.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Little Creek
128 Plymouth Drive
128 Plymouth Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1394 sqft
Back on the market!! Amazing 3 bed 2 ranch style home in Cobblestone Place. Enjoy the open floor plan with a spacious kitchen and hardwoods through out the main living area. Close to shopping and restaurants. Located in a great school district.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Community Park
309 Fieldspar Lane
309 Fieldspar Ln, Clayton, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2200 sqft
This beautiful home is located near shopping, dining, schools, and Clayton Community Park! The spacious floor plan includes a family room open to the breakfast area and kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, an island, and a pantry.
1 of 9
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
125 Woodson Drive
125 Woodson Drive, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1212 sqft
Ready to move in, 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, all appliances including refrigerator and washer/dryer. Daycare, doctors office, Riverwood elementary and middleschool in the subdivision.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Legend park
221 Georgetowne Drive
221 Georgetowne Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
Don't miss out on this stunning 3 bed 2.5 bath home in a great location. Enjoy the open floor plan with a large kitchen dinning area. Hardwood floors downstairs great kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
400 Athletic Club Boulevard
400 Athletic Club Blvd, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
474 sqft
Desirable Riverwood location in Clayton. Updated 1 bedroom with a boardwalk/riverwalk type feel. Rental includes water, washer, dryer and Athletic Club membership w gym, pool and golf privileges. Possibility of 1st, 2nd or 3rd floor availability.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Little Creek
392 Averasboro Drive
392 Averasboro Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2914 sqft
If you like lots of space, this is THE ONE! Nestled in the popular Cobbestone swimming pool community, the large formal areas are the first stop as you enter this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Clayton
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
East Clayton
185 National Drive
185 National Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1884 sqft
Welcome home! This newly built home in Gordon Park has all the upgrades, granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, gas range, HUGE pull up breakfast bar, gas fireplace, and all of this is just when you walk into this beautifully
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
36 Ashview Drive
36 Ashview Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1685 sqft
A Must See home coming available 8/1 in Flowers Plantation!! Downstairs is functionally laid out open concept featuring flowing hardwoods, granite counters and stainless appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
86 Florence Drive
86 Florence Drive, Johnston County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2812 sqft
Spacious five bedroom home in master planned neighborhood! First floor guest bedroom, first floor office, formal dining, open floor plan, chef's kitchen w/ granite, hardwoods, fireplace, decorative woodwork & trey ceiling.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
28 Ashview Drive
28 Ashview Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1748 sqft
Coming 7/1, a must see beautiful home in Flowers Plantation!! Contemporary loft-style living is found in the Manchester, with its open kitchen-dining-living combination. Buyers prefer its layout with rear-yard access from the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Clayton
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
9 Units Available
Magnolia House
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Magnolia House offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Magnolia House offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
90 Heron Point Way
90 Heron Point Way, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2000 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Denby Circle
203 Denby Circle, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1496 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,496 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1101 Amber Acres Lane
1101 Amber Acres Lane, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Great curb appeal on this recently renovated ranch style home. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, this home has all the upgrades. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, bamboo hardwood floors, and fresh paint throughout the house.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
75 Davelyn Court
75 Davelyn Court, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2222 sqft
Beautiful home in Cleveland Springs. Great location! Convenient to shopping and highways. Neutral paint and flooring throughout this 4 Bed/2.5 Bath home. All beds up! Lots of natural light.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
5008 Parkerwood Drive
5008 Parkerwood Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1150 sqft
Charming RANCH ready for your family to enjoy! This cozy home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Some of its features are a pretty spacious family room and large kitchen with bay window. The Master has a huge walk in closet and garden tub.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Community Park
4000 Forty Niners Road
4000 Forty-Niner's Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1808 sqft
This 1.5 story gem is tucked away on almost 3 acres. It's wrap around porch is just waiting for you and your cup of morning coffee. The first floor master has a tub, separate shower, and dual vanity. Upstairs loft over looks the living room.
Similar Pages
Clayton 1 BedroomsClayton 2 BedroomsClayton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClayton 3 BedroomsClayton Apartments with Balcony
Clayton Apartments with GarageClayton Apartments with GymClayton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClayton Apartments with ParkingClayton Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Rocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCButner, NC