73 Apartments for rent in Clayton, NC with balcony

East Clayton
8 Units Available
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
Little Creek
5 Units Available
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1336 sqft
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
Municipal Park
24 Units Available
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1431 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes in Clayton, NC! Come live the Difference at Stallings Mill, Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Community.
Neuse
4 Units Available
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Raleigh, these spacious homes feature oversized closets, private balconies, and vaulted ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a modern business center, a fully equipped gym, and a pool, among other amenities.

Little Creek
1 Unit Available
101 Waterford Drive
101 Waterford Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1632 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,632 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Riverwood
1 Unit Available
115 Ballancer Way
115 Ballancer Way, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome w 1 car garage. All Ballancer homes back to trees and have an elevated wooden deck. Includes a Fred Smith Athletic Club membership with access to pools, gyms, and golf. Inquire about our concrete patio units.

Downtown Clayton
1 Unit Available
513 W Main Street
513 West Main Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1330 sqft
Enjoy a completely remodeled, historic home, just minutes from all that downtown offer.

East Clayton
1 Unit Available
172 Townsend Drive
172 Townsend Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2556 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home located on a private wooded lot in desirable Glen Laurel, home of the Neuse Golf Club w/opt Golf/Swim & Tennis.

Riverwood
1 Unit Available
149 Pearson Place
149 Pearson Place, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2058 sqft
Beautiful home in Riverwood Country Club ....open floor plan with 3 upstairs bedrooms and a bonus area. The elementary school is right around the corner. Nice open Kitchen/living area, perfect for family interaction.
Results within 5 miles of Clayton
13 Units Available
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Sumerlyn Luxury Apartments offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Sumerlyn offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
34 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 Unit Available
90 W Grove Point Drive
90 W Grove Point Dr, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1600 sqft
End unit, beautiful open floorplan. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome w/ garage and double driveway.Private back patio and faces treeline for privacy!New stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
5313 Sapphire Springs Drive
5313 Sapphire Springs Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
3316 sqft
Spacious 3316 s.f. home in Knightdale, NC in Rockbridge subdivision! (Pics coming soon.) This fantastic home greets you with a welcoming rocking chair porch and offers 4 BRs + LOFT and 2.5 baths.

1 Unit Available
51 Tradewind Court
51 Tradewind Ct, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2529 sqft
The Avery is a one and-a-half story home with first floor master suite with luxury master bath, a formal dining room, a secondary bedroom and full bath on the first floor, spacious family room, designer kitchen with island and pantry and extended

1 Unit Available
1280 Sweetgrass Street
1280 Sweetgrass Street, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1189 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,189 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
5005 Baffin Court
5005 Baffin Court, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1453 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,453 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Community Park
1 Unit Available
6796 Cornwallis Road
6796 Cornwallis Road, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2415 sqft
6796 Cornwallis Road Available 06/15/20 6796 Cornwallis Road Three Bedroom House - Minutes from the White Oak Shopping Center with plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Three bedroom, Two bath house with a large basement. Approx.

1 Unit Available
5001 Sleepy Falls Run
5001 Sleepy Falls Run, Knightdale, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2896 sqft
5001 Sleepy Falls Run Available 07/15/20 First Floor Master Suite! Bonus Room! 2-Car Garage! Pool/Playground/Walking Trails! - 5BR, 2.5BA two-story house in Knightdale.

1 Unit Available
2109 Ballston Place
2109 Ballston Place, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1103 sqft
Nice and Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Knightdale! - Positioned conveniently to Highway 64 and Highway 264, youll find that you can be almost anywhere in the Triangle in a short amount of time.

1 Unit Available
646 Santa Gertrudis Dr
646 Santa Gertrudis Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1433 sqft
Available July 7th. This home has everything you could ask for and more...

1 Unit Available
150 Nevada Court
150 Nevada Court, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2305 sqft
Immaculate, almost new 2 story cul-de-sac home w/2 car garage in great Clayton location! Main floor has living room, open dining room & family room overlook lg. kitchen w/island & lots of counterspace/cabinets plus a walk-in pantry.

1 Unit Available
111 Hunter Landing
111 Hunters Landing Drive, Wilson's Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Gorgeous, almost new 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home on large private lot with tons of custom updates! Family room with cathedral ceiling and beautiful accent wall.

Community Park
1 Unit Available
4000 Forty Niners Road
4000 Forty-Niner's Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1808 sqft
This 1.5 story gem is tucked away on almost 3 acres. It's wrap around porch is just waiting for you and your cup of morning coffee. The first floor master has a tub, separate shower, and dual vanity. Upstairs loft over looks the living room.

Lakeside Townes
1 Unit Available
264 Wembley Drive
264 Wembley Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1720 sqft
Available JULY 1- Flowers Plantation -3 BR/2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Clayton, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clayton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

