/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:48 PM
142 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clayton, NC
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Little Creek
5 Units Available
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1336 sqft
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Municipal Park
24 Units Available
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1431 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes in Clayton, NC! Come live the Difference at Stallings Mill, Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Community.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
107 Balsam Fir Place
107 Balsam Fir Place, Clayton, NC
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
915 E Joyner St
915 Joyner Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 BR home in Clayton - Property Id: 294826 3 BR home with eat in kitchen, hardwood floors. Detached garage. Near shopping Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294826 Property Id 294826 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5837299)
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Neuse
1 Unit Available
155 Oakdale Ave.
155 Oakdale Avenue, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1395 sqft
155 Oakdale Ave. - 155 Oakdale Ave.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
101 Waterford Drive
101 Waterford Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1632 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,632 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
1037 Cove Circle
1037 Cove Circle, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1039 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,039 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Neuse
1 Unit Available
408 Cooper St.
408 Cooper Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Home- Close to Downtown Clayton- Available Now! - Available Now! Great Location! Minutes from downtown Clayton and an easy commute to Raleigh! Located in a cute neighborhood with lots of trees surrounding.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
136 Haywood Lane
136 Haywood Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1537 sqft
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
105 Haywood Lane
105 Haywood Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1493 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
113 Houston Lane
113 Houston Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1511 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Neuse
1 Unit Available
23 Nancy Court
23 Nancy Court, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1320 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
621 McCarthy Drive
621 Mccarthy Dr, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1850 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
208 Marrian Drive
208 Marrian Drive, Clayton, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
309 Hardaway Point
309 Hardaway Point, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1702 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
146 Plymouth Drive
146 Plymouth Drive, Clayton, NC
Beautiful home in Clayton with easy access to highways. First floor bedroom with full bath or use as an office. Granite countertops, large rooms, Loft bonus and two car garage. Sorry no pets.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Downtown Clayton
1 Unit Available
513 W Main Street
513 West Main Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1330 sqft
Enjoy a completely remodeled, historic home, just minutes from all that downtown offer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
East Clayton
1 Unit Available
172 Townsend Drive
172 Townsend Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 story home located on a private wooded lot in desirable Glen Laurel, home of the Neuse Golf Club w/opt Golf/Swim & Tennis.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Community Park
1 Unit Available
309 Fieldspar Lane
309 Fieldspar Ln, Clayton, NC
This beautiful home is located near shopping, dining, schools, and Clayton Community Park! The spacious floor plan includes a family room open to the breakfast area and kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, an island, and a pantry.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
149 Pearson Place
149 Pearson Place, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2058 sqft
Beautiful home in Riverwood Country Club ....open floor plan with 3 upstairs bedrooms and a bonus area. The elementary school is right around the corner. Nice open Kitchen/living area, perfect for family interaction.
Results within 1 mile of Clayton
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Clayton
1 Unit Available
70 Orange Blossom Ct
70 Orange Blossom Ct, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1887 sqft
Scenic Suburb & Running Trail, 15 min From Raleigh - Property Id: 289781 Be apart of the community of welcoming neighbors. Enjoy an evening at the private access pool or get some exercise at the outdoor sports complex just up the hill.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Neuse
1 Unit Available
104 Singletary Ct.
104 Singletary Ct, Johnston County, NC
104 Singletary Ct. Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW 5 BEDROOM, 3 1/2 BATH HOME FOR RENT! - Don't miss this beautiful Irwin floor plan! Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
78 Valleyfield Drive
78 Valleyfield Drive, Johnston County, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
273 Florence Drive
273 Florence Drive, Johnston County, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Similar Pages
Clayton 1 BedroomsClayton 2 BedroomsClayton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClayton 3 BedroomsClayton Apartments with Balcony
Clayton Apartments with GarageClayton Apartments with GymClayton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClayton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Rocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCButner, NC