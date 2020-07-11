Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Arbors at East Village.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
When looking for an apartment, you shouldn't have to sacrifice luxury for location. You want an apartment community that offers a convenient location to work and play while still offering all the luxuries and amenities you’d hope to find in your next home. Look no further than the Arbors at East Village Apartments in Clayton, NC! Conveniently located just a short commute from Raleigh, the Arbors apartments are perfect for those looking for a short commute to work and play, without the hassle of living inside city limits. Don’t feel like driving in to Raleigh? Clayton offers plenty of relaxing amenities like shopping, restaurants and museums as well; and the small town atmosphere will make you feel right at home.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Standard $99 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Administrative fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 3 maximum
rent: $20/monthly per pet
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Arbors at East Village have any available units?
The Arbors at East Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton, NC.
What amenities does The Arbors at East Village have?
Some of The Arbors at East Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Arbors at East Village currently offering any rent specials?
The Arbors at East Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Arbors at East Village pet-friendly?
Yes, The Arbors at East Village is pet friendly.
Does The Arbors at East Village offer parking?
Yes, The Arbors at East Village offers parking.
Does The Arbors at East Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Arbors at East Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Arbors at East Village have a pool?
Yes, The Arbors at East Village has a pool.
Does The Arbors at East Village have accessible units?
Yes, The Arbors at East Village has accessible units.
Does The Arbors at East Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Arbors at East Village has units with dishwashers.
Does The Arbors at East Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Arbors at East Village has units with air conditioning.