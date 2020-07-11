All apartments in Clayton
The Arbors at East Village

56 Bent Branch Loop · (206) 823-1618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

56 Bent Branch Loop, Clayton, NC 27527
Neuse

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Arbors at East Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
When looking for an apartment, you shouldn't have to sacrifice luxury for location. You want an apartment community that offers a convenient location to work and play while still offering all the luxuries and amenities you’d hope to find in your next home. Look no further than the Arbors at East Village Apartments in Clayton, NC!
Conveniently located just a short commute from Raleigh, the Arbors apartments are perfect for those looking for a short commute to work and play, without the hassle of living inside city limits. Don’t feel like driving in to Raleigh? Clayton offers plenty of relaxing amenities like shopping, restaurants and museums as well; and the small town atmosphere will make you feel right at home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Standard $99 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Administrative fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 3 maximum
rent: $20/monthly per pet
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

